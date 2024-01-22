Stephan Büttner: Motocross despite paraplegia

Flashback to 14 March 2021: On that day, Stephan Büttner's life changed in one fell swoop, and not for the better. After a complicated fracture to his tibia and fibula and around a year and a half of recovery, the man from Schkölen had just returned to full training when he crashed due to a small lapse in concentration, fractured his 11th and 12th thoracic vertebrae and has been paralysed ever since.

That didn't stop him sitting on a motocross bike at this year's Supercross in Dortmund on Saturday evening, alone and in front of 20,000 wet eyes, doing a lap of the track presentation in the Westfalenhalle. "I had a very good Supercross season in 2016/2017 and won three out of four events (Stuttgart, Chemnitz, Munich and Dortmund - the author). I also won in Dortmund and became champion there. That was a sensational weekend for me and I have very fond memories of it. This time, of course, it was something completely different, but it was also really great. The hype surrounding me was even bigger than back then. It was overwhelming and somehow just like before. That's why I'm doing so well again now," he told SPEEDWEEK.com.

The 28-year-old Thuringian explained the origins of this extraordinary project: "The idea of riding motocross again came from me and was born in my head at the Supercross Dortmund in January 2023. I really wanted to get back on a motorbike for myself and for a certain quality of life. It took almost a year for this dream to become reality."

To do so, he first had to struggle out of this deep hole, both mentally and physically. The Kawasaki Elf Team Pfeil converted a KX 450 to a manual gearbox and hand-operated rear brake using a special set-up from France, including a fixed seatbelt, and Stephan Büttner rode his first laps on the MSC Triptis motocross track together with his closest mates in October 2023.

A film was made by benzim, which also drew the attention of the Dortmund team to his latest spleen. "The idea of doing the same thing at the Supercross in Dortmund came from Tommy Deitenbach," continues "Bütti".

After another (supercross) test between Christmas and New Year in the Bayernhalle, the time had finally come. "I can't do the really big jumps yet, even the washboard isn't really possible. I was already able to jump the small rhythm sections - on the very first lap of training," he laughed, immediately showing his renewed enjoyment of life.

Out on the motocross track, he can even do a bit more. "I have more space there and had a good feeling right from the start. I also quickly got to grips with the handling of the motorbike. As I'm firmly attached to the bike, I can move it surprisingly well with my hips," he noted. "In terms of speed, it might still be enough for regional races, but I don't want to do that any more. I'm not going to race again in my life, I just want to have fun. I just want to have a good day on the motocross track with my friends from time to time."

"I don't want to injure myself again or worse," emphasises Büttner. "The family's fears are justified. But motocross is in my blood. The whole thing has also made me a lot more cheerful again and got me out of the hole I was in."

He worked his way out of it without any medical or psychological help, something he is also proud of. However, he doesn't forget that his family, especially his wife and daughter, have also given him a lot of strength.