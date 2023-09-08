Official: Cooper Webb starts for Star Racing Yamaha

Cooper Webb will make his 450 debut for Star Racing Yamaha as early as next weekend at the first playoff round at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Eli Tomac and Justin Cooper have also been confirmed.

Even before his split with the Red Bull KTM factory team, Cooper Webb was linked to Star Racing Yamaha. Now the 27-year-old's commitment has been officially confirmed. Webb previously rode for this team in the 250cc class. He will already make his debut in front of his home crowd next weekend at the first SMX Playoff round at Charlotte Motor Speedway(North Carolina).

Starting next year, Webb is scheduled to compete in the US Supercross Championships, the US Nationals and the SMX Playoffs. His teammates will be Eli Tomac and Justin Cooper. So Dylan Ferrandis' contract with Star Racing Yamaha will not be renewed and indirectly this has also been confirmed, because there is unmistakable talk of a three-man line-up: Tomac, Webb and Cooper!

Jim Roach, Yamaha Racing Manager explains, "We are also looking forward to the upcoming 2024 season with a strong three-man line-up to continue to pave the way to success in the premier class. Webb is a proven title contender and hungrier than ever. Together we've had great success in the 250cc class and we're looking forward to having him back with us."

"I'm super excited to be riding for Star Racing Yamaha again," Webb explained. "It feels like a family reunion. It's all the people I started my career with and I can't wait to work with them again. Racing in Charlotte is a dream come true for me because it's my home race. The last time we raced there, I probably had my best race ever."