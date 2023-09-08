Schedule: SMX Playoff #1 with Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

Next Saturday, the first round of the SMX Playoffs will be held in Charlotte. German HEP Suzuki rider Ken Roczen appears on the official entry list. The rules of the playoff rounds are special.

After the pleasant news that Ken Roczen will compete for the German national team at the Motocross of Nations in Ernée, the next happy surprise follows immediately, as the German HEP Suzuki rider will also compete in the premiere of the SMXPlayoffs at Charlotte Motor Speedway next weekend.

Also joining them will be Cooper Webb, who will be competing for his new team Star Racing Yamaha. The two HRC factory riders Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence will start as favourites. They have collected the most points in the combined SX-MX standings throughout the season. With Jett Lawrence having completed the Supercross Championships in the 250 class and then moving to the 450 outdoor season, US Supercross Champion Sexton brings the most points and will start in Charlotte with 25 points. The runner-up in the combined standings will receive 22 points, the third 20. P20 will start the race with 2 points.

The top-30in the combined standings of both classes qualify for the playoffs. The top-20 of the combined classification are qualified for the main races. The riders between P21 and P30 of the combined classification have to qualify via the LCQ, where only the top two riders fight for the two remaining places in the final races. Therefore, the LCQ races are already expected to be full of suspense.

Ken Roczen scored a total of 340 points in the combined SX-MX standings and thus reached P8 in the combined overall standings. This means he goes into the playoff in Charlotte with 14 points, just 11 points behind leader Sexton. That's not much, as the point spread doubles in the second playoff and triples in playoff #3.

Starting position 450s, combined score before first playoff:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 25 points

2nd Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 22,(-3)

3rd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 20,(-5)

4th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 18,(-7)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 17, (-8)

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 16, (-9)

7th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 15, (-10)

8th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 14,(-11)

9th Eli Tomac (USA), Yamaha, 13,(-12)

10th Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 12,(-13)

11th Fredrik Noren (S), Suzuki, 11,(-14)

12th Grant Harlan (USA), Yamaha, 10,(-15)

13th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 9,(-16)

14th Ty Masterpol (USA), Kawasaki, 8,(-17)

15-Justin Hill (USA), KTM, 7,(-18)

16thKyle Chisholm (USA), Suzuki, 6,(-19)

17th Dean Wilson (GB), Honda, 5, (-20)

18th Shane McElrath (USA), Suzuki, 4,(-21)

19th Colt Nichols (USA), Kawasaki, 3,(-22)

20th Josh Hill (USA), Yamaha, 2, (-23)

Starting position 250cc, combined classification before the first play-off:

1st Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 25 points.

2nd Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha, 22,(-3)

3rd Levi Kitchen (USA), Yamaha, 20,(-5)

The winner of the first play-off will receive 25 points. The winner of the second play-off already receives 50 points and in the third play-off in Los Angeles even 75 points will be awarded to the winner. This ensures that no rider becomes champion prematurely and that the drama is fully concentrated on the final.

In each race, 22 riders will be at the starting gate for the two heats. Overall, the riders can fetch a lot of prize money. The overall winner of the 450 class will receive one million US$. For P10 there is still US$ 75,000 to be paid out. Each race win in the 450 class is rewarded with 100,000 US$, for P2 there is 50,000, P3 - 25,000. In the 250 class it is still half.

In short: There is a lot of money at stake and the cards will definitely not only be reshuffled in Charlotte, but there will also be a hard fight for the places at the back, because even there thousands of US dollars are at stake.

A total of 5.5 million US dollars in prize money will be spent on the playoffs. The races can be followed via the paid channel of Supermotocross.tv.

This is how the races can be followed:

Livetiming (free):

Livestream (paid):

Schedule Playoff 1, Charlotte Motor Speedway *)

15:20 - SMX Practice & Qualifying



20:30 - Opening

21:06 - 250SMX Heat 1 (20 minutes + 1 lap)

21:38 - 450SMX Heat 1 (20 minutes + 1 lap)

22:55 - 250SMX heat 2 (20 minutes + 1 lap)

23:27 - 450SMX heat 2 (20 minutes + 1 lap)



*) Data in CEST without guarantee