Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki) wins 250cc Playoff #1

The first play-off event of the 250 cc Super Motocross Championships took place in the infield of the zMAX Dragway on the grounds of the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The first heat over 20 minutes plus 2 laps was dominated by the duel between Levi Kitchen and 'Dangerboy' Haiden Deegan (both Yamaha). Deegan took advantage of the wide split section to make a strong move past Kitchen for the lead on lap 12, winning the first heat by 3.5 seconds from Kitchen and Red Bull KTM factory rider Tom Vialle.

The holeshot for the decisive second heat was won by Red Bull KTM factory rider Tom Vialle. The Frenchman set a fast pace but was overtaken by Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki) on lap 11. The Japanese rider was able to build up tremendous speed on the outside lines of the corners to pass the still reigning MX2 World Champion from France. With a 4-1 result, Shimoda won the first 250cc playoff and took the lead in the standings at the same time.

Haiden Deegan didn't get off to a good start this time, but quickly fought his way back to the front from P9. He finished the second race in 5th place. With a 1-5 result, Deegan finished third overall behind Shimoda and Vialle.

Hunter Lawrence (Honda), who entered the race as the leader of the combined SX-MX standings, crashed in both heats and could only do damage limitation in 9th and 7th place. In the standings, the Australian therefore dropped from P1 to P3, but is only 3 points behind the top.

In the next play-off round in a week's time in Chicago, the scoring will be doubled, i.e. the day's winner will receive 50 points instead of 25. In playoff round 3, the points distributed will be tripled, so that the suspense will be maintained until the last race.

Result Playoff 250 #1, Charlotte:

1st Jo Shimoda(JPN), Kawasaki, 4-1

2nd Tom Vialle (F), KTM, 3-2

3rd Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha, 1-5

4th Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), Kawasaki, 7-3

5th Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 8-4

6th Seth Hammaker (USA), Kawasaki, 5-8

7th Levi Kitchen (USA), Yamaha, 2-11

8th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 9-7

9th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 12-6

10th Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS, 11-10

SMX 250 standings after playoff #1 of 3:

1st Jo Shimoda(JPN), Kawasaki, 42 points.

2nd Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha, 42,(-0)

3rd Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 39,(-3)

4th Tom Vialle (F), KTM, 38,(-4)

5th Levi Kitchen (USA), Yamaha, 35,(-7)

6th Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 30,(-12)

7th Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), Kawasaki, 28,(-14)

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 27, (-15)

9th RJ Hampshire (USA), Yamaha, 26, (-16)

10th Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM, 25, (-17)