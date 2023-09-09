Charlotte: Chase Sexton (HRC) wins ahead of Ken Roczen

First Super Motocross Playoff of the 450 class in Charlotte. The track in the infield of the zMAX Dragway had both supercross and motocross elements. There were table jumps, long and fast corners, rhythm sections but no whoops. A wide split section with bridge crossing provided additional excitement and overtaking opportunities.

GASGAS factory rider Justin Barcia took the holeshot after the start of the first heat ahead of Dylan Ferrandis(Yamaha) and Chase Sexton (Honda). However, HEP Progressive Suzuki rider Ken Roczen, who had blazed the third fastest lap time in qualifying behind Jett Lawrence (Honda) and Chase Sexton (Honda) with a lap time of 1:14.4 mins, did not come out of the gate well in the opening race and had to fight his way forward from P7. He was overtaken by Jett Lawrence in the early stages of the first heat, but Roczen fought his way back to move up to P3 in the race, while Jett dropped to P7 after a slip.

At the front, Sexton edged out Barcia and controlled the race from the front, winning the first heat by 8.8 seconds over Dylan Ferrandis(Yamaha) and Ken Roczen.

Kawasaki privateer Ty Masterpol pulled the holeshot for the second heat just ahead of Ken Roczen, who was still able to get to the front of the field on the first lap. Roczen led the race for 10 laps, but Sexton and Lawrence were closing in from behind and both beat the German.

Sexton won the first playoff with a double victory. Roczen finished second with two third places.

Sexton, who took 25 points into the playoff rounds as the leader of the combined SX-MX standings, added another 25 points to his tally with this win and leads the standings with 50 points. Ken Roczen is 14 points behind in 5th place in the standings. However, the points will be doubled at the next SMX Playoff in Chicago and tripled at the season finale in Los Angeles, so that these gaps in the overall standings will be put into perspective.

Ken Roczen was pleased with second place: "It's great that I made it straight to the podium after my long break from racing," explained the German, whose wife Courtney is currently in hospital expecting their second child together.

Playoff #2 takes place next week at Chicagoland Speedway.

Result Playoff 450 #1, Charlotte:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 1-1

2nd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 3-3

3rd Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 2-4

4th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 7-2

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 4-5

6th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 5-6

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 6-8

8th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 8-7

9th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 10-9

10th Colt Nichols (USA), Kawasaki, 12-10

SMX 450 standings after playoff #1 of 3:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 50 points.

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 38,(-12)

3rd Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 38, (12)

4th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 37,(-13)

5th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 36,(-14)

6th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 32,(-18)

7th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 30, (-20)

8th Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 27th,(-23)

9th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 24, (-26)

10 Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 22, (-28)