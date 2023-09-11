Ken Roczen (Suzuki): P2 despite some visibility problems

In the first race of the first SMX Playoff at Chartlotte, German HEP Progressive Suzuki rider Ken Roczen struggled with his start and had to place several overtaking manoeuvres in the race. At the start of the race he was caught by Jett Lawrence (Honda), but Roczen countered immediately. He then overtook Ty Masterpol (Kawasaki), who was surprisingly in good form, and even managed to take the holeshot in the second heat. He then battled with Red Bull KTM factory rider Aaron Plessinger for four laps and came out on top. On lap 7, Roczen overtook Justin Barcia (GASGAS), who had led the first heat after the holeshot. He was able to close the gap to Dylan Ferrandis(Yamaha) in P2 significantly at the end, but there was not enough time for him to overtake. Roczen finished the first race in 3rd place.

After the start of the second race, the German was directly in front, but had to fight off Masterpol again in the first lap. Roczen led the race for 10 laps before Chase Sexton (Honda) came closer and closer and passed him for the lead. "Unfortunately, I got visibility problems, which is why I couldn't keep my pace in the second heat," Roczen recalled. "I don't know if I could have beaten Chase and Jett without that problem, but I definitely could have attacked harder and stayed closer. There was already a big gap to fourth place behind us. In the end I'm quite happy with second place and I'm looking forward to next weekend." Next week, the second SMXplayoff will take place at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet.

In the SMX Championship, Roczen ranks P5 after the first playoff, 14 points behind leader Sexton. This gap is very small, because in the upcoming playoff at Chicagoland Speedway the points will be evenly doubled. At the finale in Los Angeles, there will even be a triple points haul. This means that Roczen 's chances of winning the title are completely intact.

However, he will probably have to deal with tougher opponents, because Jett Lawrence clearly messed up in the first race. The Australian had not set up the chassis optimally for the course. In the second run, he went out with a different suspension set-up and the differences were glaring. Such a mistake will not happen to him again in the next playoffs. Despite some problems (he also crashed in the first race), his title chances are also fully intact. The Australian is only 12 points behind the top. After the first playoff Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen crystallise as favourites.

Result Playoff 450 #1, Charlotte:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 1-1

2nd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 3-3

3rd Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 2-4

4th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 7-2

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 4-5

6th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 5-6

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 6-8

8th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 8-7

9th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 10-9

10th Colt Nichols (USA), Kawasaki, 12-10

SMX 450 standings after playoff #1 of 3:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 50 points.

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 38,(-12)

3rd Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 38, (12)

4th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 37,(-13)

5th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 36,(-14)

6th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 32,(-18)

7th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 30, (-20)

8th Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 27th,(-23)

9th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 24, (-26)

10 Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 22, (-28)