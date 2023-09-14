Schedule: SMX Playoff #2 in Chicago with Ken Roczen

The second round of the SMX playoffs promises even more excitement, as the points are doubled in this event. Both classes are extremely close and Ken Roczen (Suzuki) is one of the favourites.

The second playoff of the SMX Supercross Championships will take place at Chicagoland Speedway in Jolietthis coming Saturday night.

This time there is more at stake, as the points are doubled in this race. The track at Chicagoland Speedway is versatile and even includes several whoop sections, jump sections and extensive sand sections.

After the first playoff a week ago in Charlotte, HRC factory rider Chase Sexton is ahead, but given the expected points ha ul, his lead over his opponents is extremely slim. HEP Progressive Suzuki rider Ken Roczen ranks 5th, but his gap is also only 14 points, so he has championship chances completely intact and is one of the extended group of favourites alongside Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton.

The weather forecast for Chicago is cloudy with temperatures ranging from 15 to 21 degrees. It is supposed to stay dry on Saturday.

SMX 450 standings after Playoff #1:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 50 points

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 38,(-12)

3rd Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 38, (12)

4th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 37,(-13)

5th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 36,(-14)

6th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 32,(-18)

7th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 30, (-20)

8th Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 27th,(-23)

9th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 24, (-26)

10th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 22, (-28)

In the 250cc class, Japanese Kawasaki factory rider Jo Shimoda took the reins after the first playoff, but 'Dangerboy' Haiden Deegan also impressed at Playoff #1 in Charlotte. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) had a bit of bad luck in the opener, but with only 3 points behind him, everything is of course still possible for him. French Red Bull KTM factory rider Tom Vialle also has the best chances to finish the SMX Championships with a top result.

Standings SMX 250 after Playoff #1:

1st Jo Shimoda(JPN), Kawasaki, 42 points.

2nd Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha, 42,(-0)

3rd Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 39,(-3)

4th Tom Vialle (F), KTM, 38,(-4)

5th Levi Kitchen (USA), Yamaha, 35,(-7)

6th Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 30,(-12)

7th Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), Kawasaki, 28,(-14)

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 27, (-15)

9th RJ Hampshire (USA), Yamaha, 26, (-16)

10th Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM, 25, (-17)

Here's how to follow the races:

Livetiming:

Livestream (fee required):

Schedule Playoff 2, Joliet, Chacagoland Speedway *)

Saturday, 16.09.2023

20:30 - SMX Practice & Qualifying

Sunday, 17.09.2023



01:30 - Opening

02:06 - 250SMX heat 1 (20 minutes + 1 lap)

02:38 - 450SMX heat 1 (20 minutes + 1 lap)

02:55 - 250SMX heat 2 (20 minutes + 1 lap)

03:27 - 450SMX heat 2 (20 minutes + 1 lap)



*) Data in CEST without guarantee