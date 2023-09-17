Hunter Lawrence (HRC) celebrates double victory in Chicago

With wins in both heats, HRC factory rider Hunter Lawrence won the second playoff in the infield of Joliet's Chicagoland Speedway ahead of Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki) and Haiden Deegan (Yamaha).

Second playoff of the 250cc class in the infield of Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet: 'Dangerboy' Haiden Deegan won the holeshot for the first heat ahead of Hunter Lawrence (Honda) and Tom Vialle(KTM). A crash occurred in the first corner after the start, involving co-favourites Justin Cooper(Yamaha) and Ryder DiFrancesco, among others.

On lap 8, Deegan made a mistake, slipping away in the left-hand turn before the approach to the finish jump, losing traction and unable to take the double jump completely. Lawrence took his chance, jumped the hill and took the lead.

Japanese Kawasaki factory rider Jo Shimoda, who had won the playoff opener in Charlotte, battled his way to the front from P5, overtaking RJ Hampshire(Husqvarna) and later edging out Tom Vialle(KTM). On the last lap he was on the back wheel of leader Lawrence but ran out of time to overtake.

Justin Cooper(Yamaha) won the start of the second race. Championship leader Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki) got off to a good start, beating Tom Vialle and then leader Cooper. On lap 4 Lawrence moved up and overtook Cooper to reach P2 behind Shimoda.

On lap 9, leader Shimoda suddenly took the pace out as he seemed to have an engine problem. Looking at the big picture, he gave the lead to Lawrence and brought 2nd place across the finish line.

Tom Vialle, who had finished the first race in P4, was on course for a podium in Moto-2, but the Frenchman had to pit on lap 8. Apparently he had bent or torn his gear lever on the track boundary and therefore had to retire from the race.

Hunter Lawrence won the second heat by 5.4 seconds over Shimoda and Deegan to take the lead in the standings. However, Shimoda is only 2 points behind in P2. So it remains exciting ahead of the playoff finale at the Los Angeles Coliseum in a week's time.

Results Playoff 250 #2, Chicago:

1st Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 1-1

2nd Jo Shimoda(JPN), Kawasaki, 2-2

3rd Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha, 3-3

4th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 5-4

5th Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM, 8-5

6th Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 10-8

7th Seth Hammaker (USA), Kawasaki, 9-9

8th Levi Kitchen (USA), Yamaha, 6-12

9th Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), Kawasaki, 12-7

10th Jalek Swoll (USA), Husqvarna, 7-13

..

14 Tom Vialle (F), KTM, 4-22

SMX 250 standings after playoff #2 of 3:

1st Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 89 points.

2nd Jo Shimoda(JPN), Kawasaki, 86(-3)

3rd Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha, 82,(-7)

4th Levi Kitchen (USA), Yamaha, 63,(-26)

5th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 62, (-27)

6th Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 62, (-27)

7th Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM, 59,(-30)

8th Tom Vialle (F), KTM, 54,(-35)

9th Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), Kawasaki, 54,(-35)

10th Seth Hammaker (USA), Kawasaki, 49, (-40)