Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM): Bad luck again!

KTM motocross ace Tom Vialle has to end his hopes of a podium finish in the newly created US series prematurely after a technical zero Saturday night at the Super Motocross Playoff in Chicago.

Red Bull KTM motocross rider Tom Vialle just can't shake the bad luck in his first US racing season. The Frenchman, who got a successor from his own racing team in the MX2 World Championship with Andrea Adamo at the weekend, took 4th place in Heat 1 at the SMX Playoff in Chicago on the fast and wide hybrid SX track.

The son of Fred Vialle was also on course for the podium in the second heat before he suddenly had to head for the pits. Vialle could not continue the race after that, he came away empty-handed. As a result, the 22-year-old dropped to eighth in the standings ahead of the series finale at the Los Angeles Coliseum behind teammate Max Vohland - who holds 54 points.

"It was actually a good day," Vialle analysed. "I came in 4th in the first race and we were all super close. So it was really fun to fight for the win. But then came the second race, I didn't get a good start. But I came back really strong and was in third place."

Then came the drama for the Frenchman. "I unfortunately hit a bale of straw. That then led to my gear lever breaking off three laps before the end. I had to pit, it was very disappointing! But that's motorsport - tough. Now we have one more race in LA where we want to finish the season strong."

Results Playoff 250 #2, Chicago:

1st Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 1-1.

2nd Jo Shimoda (JPN), Kawasaki, 2-2

3rd Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha, 3-3

4th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 5-4

5th Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM, 8-5

6th Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 10-8

7th Seth Hammaker (USA), Kawasaki, 9-9

8th Levi Kitchen (USA), Yamaha, 6-12

9th Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), Kawasaki, 12-7

10. Jalek Swoll (USA), Husqvarna, 7-13

Also:

14th Tom Vialle (F), KTM, 4-22

SMX 250 standings after playoff #2 of 3:

1st Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 89 points

2nd Jo Shimoda (JPN), Kawasaki, 86 (-3)

3rd Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha, 82, (-7)

4th Levi Kitchen (USA), Yamaha, 63, (-26)

5th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 62, (-27)

6th Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 62, (-27)

7th Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM, 59, (-30)

8th Tom Vialle (F), KTM, 54, (-35)

9th Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), Kawasaki, 54, (-35)

10th Seth Hammaker (USA), Kawasaki, 49, (-40)