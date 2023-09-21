Jett Lawrence (HRC) is warned by the AMA

HRC factory rider Jett Lawrence has been given a written warning by the AMA for breach of duty to perform. The Australian had given Ken Roczen the heat win in the second round in Chicago.

Because of his 'baby gift', HRC factory rider Jett Lawrence has been given a written warning by the AMA.

As a reminder: Lawrence led the second heat ahead of Roczen and Sexton. Three laps before the end he waved the German past, so that Roczen won the second heat. As the German had become a father for the second time on the Wednesday before the race, this event, unique in the history of American professional sport, went down in the history books as a 'baby present'.

However, this action did not have any influence on the sporting result, because Lawrence still won the day's classification with a 1-2 result and also received the full number of points for this, because the number of points is derived solely from the result of the sum of both runs. The AMA nevertheless saw this action as a violation of the 'duty to perform' and gave the Australian a written warning. In its decision, the AMA points out that the competition is about a sporting contest.

This warning has no effect on the points standings. Lawrence is 2 points behind points leader Chase Sexton(HRC) ahead of the decisive race at the Los Angeles Coliseum next weekend.

SMX 450 standings after playoff #2 of 3:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 90 points.

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 88(-2)

3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 80,(-10)

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 74,(-16)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 71,(-19)

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 60, (-30)

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 59,(-31)

8th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 58, (-32)

9th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 44,(-46)

10th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 42, (-48)