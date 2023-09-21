Preview SMX Playoff Final in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host the final of the SMX Playoffs next weekend. Ken Roczen (Suzuki) still has a chance of winning the title, but Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton have a clear advantage.

On Saturday night, the final of the SMX Playoffs will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The points system will be tripled at the finals so that 75 points will be awarded to the winner, 66 points will be awarded for P2 and 60 points will be awarded for P3. The details of the playoff points system and possible scenarios are explained in this article.

Championship leader Chase Sexton and his Australian HRC teammate Jett Lawrence go into the race as favourites. Whichever of the two wins the race is champion, no matter what happens behind. German HEP Suzuki rider Ken Roczen has little chance of winning the title after 2 playoffs completed. If the German wins and Sexton does not finish better than P3, he would be champion.

The track is extremely spectacular: there will be a hill climb up to the arcades and the Olympic entrance gate. The jump back into the stadium goes straight into a sand section. The weather outlook is excellent with sunshine and daytime highs of 26 degrees.

SMX 450 standings after playoff #2 of 3:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 90 points.

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 88(-2)

3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 80,(-10)

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 74,(-16)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 71,(-19)

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 60, (-30)

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 59,(-31)

8th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 58, (-32)

9th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 44,(-46)

10th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 42, (-48)

In the 250cc class, Hunter Lawrence (Honda), Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki) and Haiden Deegan still have title chances intact. Lawrence and Shimoda are separated by just three points and Deegan is only 7 points off the top in P3. Since there are also triple points in this class, it remains exciting here as well.

SMX 250 standings after playoff #2 of 3:

1st Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 89 points

2nd Jo Shimoda(JPN), Kawasaki, 86(-3)

3rd Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha, 82,(-7)

4th Levi Kitchen (USA), Yamaha, 63,(-26)

5th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 62, (-27)

6th Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 62, (-27)

7th Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM, 59,(-30)

8th Tom Vialle (F), KTM, 54,(-35)

9th Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), Kawasaki, 54,(-35)

10th Seth Hammaker (USA), Kawasaki, 49, (-40)

Here's how to follow the races in Los Angeles:

Livetiming:

Livestream (fee required):

Schedule Playoff 2, Coliseum Los Angeles *)

Saturday, 24.09.2023

21:00 - SMX Practice & Qualifying

Sunday, 25.09.2023

03:30 - Opening

04:06 - 250SMX Heat 1 (20 minutes + 1 lap)

04:38 - 450SMX heat 1 (20 minutes + 1 lap)

08:55 - 250SMX heat 2 (20 minutes + 1 lap)

06:27 - 450SMX heat 2 (20 minutes + 1 lap)



*) Data in CEST without guarantee