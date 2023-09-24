Jett Lawrence (HRC): SMX victory ahead of Ken Roczen

Already after the start of the first race of the thrilling playoff final at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, a preliminary decision was made: French Yamaha factory rider Dylan Ferrandis started in the P3 area, but collided with Shane McElrath and Grant Harlan (both Yamaha) in the first corner and had to retire from the race stricken. The day was over for Ferrandis before it really began.

The holeshot for the first race was won by Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki) ahead of Justin Barcia (GASGAS). Barcia took the lead from Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) on lap 2, but he hit the opposite slope after an errant jump, flew off over the handlebars and required medical attention on the side of the track. This put Cianciarulo back in front, but he also crashed at the wall jump, leaving the lead to Jason Anderson.

Behind Anderson, the title contenders got into position: Ken Roczen took P2 ahead of championship leader Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence (both Honda), but due to Barcia 's crash, the race was stopped with a red flag and restarted in the order of positions. After the restart Aaron Plessinger went down hard and Roczen moved to the front of the field on lap 6.

Jett Lawrence took a quadruple jump of the rhythm section full on the following laps and managed to get the better of Anderson. He did the same against the leader Roczen two laps later. In lap 8, he took the German by surprise after this passage and took the lead. Roczen reacted and then jumped over this jump in one set as well. Sexton and Anderson also overcame this section completely later. Roczen remained within striking distance of the leader until the end of the race, but Lawrence kept the overview and won by 1.5 seconds ahead of Roczen, Sexton, Anderson and Webb.

With Roczen in P2 and Sexton in 3rd, the German's chances of championship success improved ahead of the second race. It was clear: The winner of the second heat would also be the champion !

Chase Sexton, who was leading in the championship until this second point, won the holeshot for the second heat ahead of Cianciarulo and Roczen. On lap 2, Roczen took P3 and that would have been the final result with this outcome of the race, but on lap 10 of 19 the unbelievable happened: Sexton slipped off the footrest, flew off the handlebars after jumping in the sand downhill passage while in the lead and had to retire from the race with a damaged shoulder. This shattered his chances of winning the title, which had been intact up to that point. Lawrence inherited the lead without a fight and was thus on course for the title. Jason Anderson also had to retire from the race after a crash. Roczen stayed with the Australian until the end, but he could not get within striking distance. Jett Lawrence did not make any mistakes, he won the second race with a lead of 1.6 seconds over Roczen and Webb. Webb even finished third on the podium in Los Angeles with a 5-3 result.

With this championship win, Jett Lawrence secured the one million dollar win bonus. Ken Roczen finished second in the daily and championship standings . Sexton finished tenth in the one-day standings and third in the championship after his crash. Cooper Webb could still improve to 4th in the championship with the 60 points for P3 (triple points are awarded in the last playoff ) in the last race.

Roczen had a chance for the overall win, but in the end he was also satisfied: "I am proud of my performance," said the German after the race. "Over all the play-off races I was able to show consistent performances. In the end it wasn't quite enough for the win, but the team did a great job and we were able to keep the title decision open until the end."

SMX 450 Playoff#3, Los Angeles:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 1-1, 75 pts.

2nd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 2-2, 66 pts.

3rd Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 5-3, 60 pts.

4th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 7-4, 54 pts.

5th Colt Nichols (USA), Kawasaki, 8-5, 51pts.

6th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 6-7, 48 pts.

7th Ty Masterpol (USA) Kawasaki, 9-9, 45 pts.

8th Fredrik Noren (S), Suzuki, 11-8, 42 pts.

9th Phillip Nicoletti (USA), Yamaha, 12-10, 39 pts.

10th Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 3-20, 36 pts.

11th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 4-21, 33 Pt.

12 Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 20-6, 24 pts.

...

23rd Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 21-DNS

24. Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 22-DNS

SMX 450 final standings after playoff #3 of 3:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 163 pts.

2nd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 146

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 126

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 120

5th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 104

6th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 96

7th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 92

8th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 91

9th Colt Nichols (USA), Kawasaki, 90

10th Ty Masterpol (USA) Kawasaki, 84

11th Fredrik Noren (S), Suzuki, 79

12th Phillip Nicoletti (USA), Yamaha, 76

13th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 71

14th Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 59

15th Grant Harlan (USA), Yamaha, 44