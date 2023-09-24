Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) is 250 SMX Champion

With a 5-2 result, Yamaha factory rider Haiden Deegan won the 3rd playoff at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles to become SMX Champion in the 250 class. Hunter Lawrence (HRC) crashed in qualifying and dropped out

For Hunter Lawrence (Honda), who was leading the championship before the final at the Los Angeles Coliseum, the day was over before it even began. The Australian flew off after a mistake in the second practice session after a jump and complained of back problems afterwards. The Australian Redplate owner was unable to race after this incident and had to watch his rivals fight out the championship among themselves.

Jalek Swoll(Husqvarna) won the holeshot for the first race. However, R Bull KTM factory rider Tom Vialle took the lead on the first lap, which the Frenchman held and defended for 10 laps. On lap 11, Jordon Smith attacked and took over the lead position. Vialle dropped back to P3. Smith won the first heat by 1.2 seconds from RJ Hampshire, Tom Vialle, Jo Shimoda and Haiden Deegan(Yamaha).

Levi Kitchen(Yamaha) won the all-important second heat with a start-finish victory. Haiden Deegan started this race in P2. Smith and Vialle crashed on the first lap and dropped to the back of the field. Deegan was on course for the overall win in P2, as leader Kitchen had only finished the first heat in 10th.

Jo Shimoda finished fourth again in the second heat behind Kitchen, Deegan and Cooper. Deegan had 7 points of the intermediate standings to his credit with a 5-2 result. Shimoda had 8 points with two fourth places, placing him level on points with RJ Hampshire(2+6). Decisive for Shimoda'ssecond place overall was his better result in the second heat. Shimoda thus received 66 points for P2, as triple points are awarded in the final playoff.

Haiden Deegan was the day's winner with a 5-2 result and 7 points, earning 75 championship points. The Yamaha factory rider thus took the lead in the standings in the decisive last race and became SMX champion in the 250cc class. Jo Shimoda finished second overall, just 5 championship points behind. RJ Hampshire finished 3rd and the unfortunate Hunter Lawrence dropped to 9th overall in Los Angeles.

SMX 250 Playoff #3:

1st Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha, 5-2, 75 points.

2nd Jo Shimoda(JPN), Kawasaki, 4-4, 66

3rd RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 2-6, 60

4th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 7-3, 54

5th Levi Kitchen (USA), Yamaha, 10-1, 51

6th Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 1-10, 48

7th Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS, 8-5, 45

8th Jalek Swoll (USA), Husqvarna, 6-8, 42

9th Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM, 9-7, 39

10th Tom Vialle (F), KTM, 3-13, 36

...

DNS: Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

SMX 250 final standings after playoff #2 of 3:

1st Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha, 157

2nd Jo Shimoda(JPN), Kawasaki, 152

3rd RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 122

4th Levi Kitchen (USA), Yamaha, 114

5th Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 110

6th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 101

7th Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM, 98

8th Tom Vialle (F), KTM, 90

9th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 89

10th Jalek Swoll (USA), Husqvarna, 88