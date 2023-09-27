Justin Barcia (GASGAS) injured in Los Angeles

GASGAS factory rider Justin Barcia led the first race of the Los Angeles SMX Playoff Final, but he flew off violently over the handlebars and the race had to be stopped.

The third SMX Playoff last weekend in Los Angeles was overshadowed by several crashes, some of them serious. In both classes, the crashes of the title contenders even had a direct impact on the final result: Hunter Lawrence(HRC), who was leading until the 250 class final, flew off in a practice session, jammed a spinal nerve and could neither run nor ride afterwards. In the 450 class, Chase Sexton was in the lead in the second race and already had the overall victory and the associated victory bonus of one million dollars in sight when he also flew off over the handlebars in the sand section and had to abandon his last race in HRC service stricken. Fortunately, neither Lawrence nor Sexton suffered any fractures or other serious injuries. MXoN Team Australia expects Hunter Lawrence to be fit again for the Motocross of Nations in Ernée in 10 days' time.

GASGAS factory rider Justin Barcia was less fortunate. He was also in the lead in the first race when he hit the opposite slope hard after a failed jump. Barcia needed medical treatment on the track, so that the race had to be stopped with a red flag and restarted later.

His diagnosis: complicated collarbone fracture, several broken ribs and a pneumothorax. The necessary surgery to fix the bones could not yet take place because of the acute lung injury. So Barcia now has surgery and weeks of rehabilitation ahead of him.