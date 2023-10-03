Ken Roczen extends with HEP Suzuki

After his successful return to Suzuki, Ken Roczen extended his contract with HEP Progressive Suzuki for another year. The German's focus is on Supercross and the SMX playoffs.

Suzuki Motor USA announced the extension of its partnership with Ken Roczen and Team HEP Motorsports. Ken Roczen has added momentum to the Suzuki brand this year. He won the Indianapolis Supercross, took multiple podiums and finished P4 in the US Supercross Championships, tied for third in points with Cooper Webb, while the German finished the newly created SMX Playoffs in second place.

"I'm happy about the contract extension," explained the Thuringian. "We did some great things this year and I'm really motivated to keep improving next year. This year has been one of the most fun and best years of my career and I'm excited to keep it going."

Team manager Larry Brooks is also excited, "We have come a long way since the beginning of the year to move up to the top competitors. Every time Kennycompeted he was fighting for wins. The whole team, including Ken himself, worked extremely hard and it showed in the results. When I took a step back and looked at what we had achieved, I was really impressed. I am sure Ken will be successful in the coming year as well."

The press release states that Roczen will compete in the SMX Championships. In any case, that means participation in the Supercross Championshipsand the playoffs in the autumn. The team left it open whether the German will enter the ring again for the newly created FIM Supercross Championship.