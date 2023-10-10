Chase Sexton (KTM): 2024 Race number 1

Chase Sexton switched from HRC to KTM. The 24-year-old will compete in US Supercross in 2024 with the number 1 of the defending champion. Sexton signed a multi-year contract with the KTM factory team.

US Supercross Champion Chase Sexton has now also been presented by KTM as an official factory rider. The 24-year-old signed a multi-year contract with the factory team. Details were not disclosed. Sexton is to contest the AMA Supercross Championships, the US Nationals and the SMX Finals in KTM service in the future.

Sexton, who will be the defending Supercross champion in 2024, will drop his career number 23 and compete with the number 1. "I am delighted to be joining Red Bull KTM Factory Racing," Sexton said. "Not only is the material top notch, but so is the staff. I feel the absolute will to win here. I think we have a bright future together and I can't wait to get to work."

KTM Motorsport Director Roger DeCoster is convinced of the newcomer's potential: "We are constantly monitoring the riders' progress. Chase has made impressive progress recently. He stands out for his determination, professionalism and tenacity. Chase is also a role model off the track and thus fits in with our brand values. So we're excited about what the future holds for us and what we can achieve together."

Chase Sexton 's first outing as a KTM factory rider will be at the season-opening Supercross Championships in Anaheim on 6 January 2024.