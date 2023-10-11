Chase Sexton: Inaugural visit to KTM in Austria

US superstar Chase Sexton travelled to his new partners in Austria shortly after the official announcement of his KTM deal and met the bosses of Mattighofen and Red Bull, among others.

Chase Sexton did not take long to visit his new employer. The 24-year-old US-American met all the important heads in KTM's cross management.

Cross icon and KTM USA race boss Roger DeCoster was already in Europe, having once again led the US team's effort at the Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in Ernée, France last weekend. Also currently in Austria is Red Bull KTM USA team manager Ian Harrison, who hails from South Africa.

Sexton joined DeCoster and Harrison for a cosy dinner with KTM consultant Heinz Kinigadner and Motorsport Director Pit Beirer in Elixhausen outside Salzburg on Tuesday evening. Also in attendance was Carlos Rivera. "He has been a mechanic with Ryan Dungey and most recently with Cooper Webb - now he is coming to Chase. He is our chief mechanic in the USA," Kinigadner reports.

On Wednesday, a visit to the Red Bull headquarters in Fuschl was on Sexton's agenda. He then also took a look at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center (APC) in Thalgau. Later, the US star was invited on a helicopter tour and visited the impressive car lounge in Hangar 7 at Salzburg Airport.

On Thursday, Sexton will make a direct visit to the KTM halls in Mattighofen and Munderfing before returning home to the USA. After that, the countdown to the preparation for the new Supercross season will begin, in which Sexton will compete with the number 1 of the defending champion.