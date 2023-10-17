Chase Sexton: Visit to KTM Headquarters

During Chase Sexton's visit to the KTM headquarters in Mattighofen, the reigning Supercross champion was impressed by the passion of the staff and the history of the KTM brand.

The move of US Supercross Champion Chase Sexton from HRC to Red Bull KTM is probably the most spectacular transfer of the year. KTM has high hopes for the newcomer and accordingly he was given a warm reception when he visited Mattighofen.

Sexton himself was enthusiastic about the passion of the KTM staff. "I have never experienced anything like this before," said the American. "The entire staff is highly motivated and pursues a common goal. They are united by the will to succeed. It is something very special to come here, to get to know the country and the people and to see where the birthplace of my motorbike is. I have never seen anything like assembly lines and such a variety of motorbikes. I will never forget that day."

He then visited the KTM Motohall, where the factory bikes of KTM's most successful riders are on display, from Gennadi Moisseyev to Antonio Cairoli and Jeffrey Herlings. "I'm too big for the Moto GP bike though," he said after trying out the seat on the Moto GP bike.

There is another facet to Sexton 's switch: with the move to KTM, he also changed his personal drinks sponsor. Until the end of his HRC commitment, he was supported by Monster Energy. In future, Sexton will ride out in the Red Bull colours.

KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer is happy about the new chapter: "We knew that we would not only welcome a great racer, but also a very positive character. Showing him our organisation, which will be right behind him in the future, was a decisive moment and the best way to officially start our collaboration. It means Chase can identify even more strongly with us and the company. He will be competing in our colours on the other side of the world in a major market in a very important championship. It was great to see how impressed he was with everything and I think it helps him realise the potential he can count on in the future. We believe in his talent and I thank him for his confidence."