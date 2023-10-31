Official: Hunter Lawrence on the 450 Honda in 2024

As expected, Honda confirmed that Hunter Lawrence will be competing in America's premier class in the upcoming Supercross season as well as the Pro Motocross Championship and SuperMotocross Series.

In 2023, Hunter Lawrence won the East Coast Supercross title in the 250cc class and followed it up with the 250 overall win at the Outdoors. At the end of the season, the 24-year-old Australian joined his brother Jett Lawrence and Dean Ferris on the second step of the podium at the prestigious Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France - marking the all-time MXoN best for the Australian team.

Next year Hunter will compete on the 450cc Honda, taking over for defending Supercross champion Chase Sexton who has moved to Red Bull KTM, the HRC team has now officially confirmed.

"I'm proud of what I've achieved in my 250cc career, at the same time it's exciting to move up to the premier class for 2024," explained the elder Lawrence, who finished third overall in the MX2 World Championship while still in 2018. "I feel like my style suits the CRF450RWE well and testing has gone well so far."

The big class will see a reunion with his younger brother and teammate Jett "Jettson" Lawrence. The 20-year-old famously went undefeated in his debut outdoor season on the 450cc Honda in the summer, rising to become a benchmark. Jettson proved that he is without doubt one of the fastest MX riders in the world at the moment, not least with a convincing race win at the MXoN.

Hunter does not want to be intimidated by this. "I enjoyed battling with Jett in the 250 class before he moved up, and I'm looking forward to doing it again now we're both on the big bike," he emphasised. "I have a good team around me and I can't wait for Anaheim 1 to get going again."

The 2024 US Supercross season kicks off on 6 January.