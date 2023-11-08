Dominique Thury: A new start in Florida

After moving from California to Florida, Dominique Thury has rented a room at the Lawrence brothers' training centre and is now trying to finance his sporting ambitions through crowdfunding.

After a flying visit to Germany, Dominique Thury has returned to the USA to make a fresh start after a generally disappointing 2023 season. "We moved from California to Florida," explained the man from Schneeberg in his latest vlog. Thury has rented a room at the Lawrence brothers' training centre in order to have the best possible training conditions.

"I think I still have potential that I haven't shown yet. I want to show you and also prove to myself that I can do better," says Thury. He has to shell out US$ 2,500 a month to use the Lawrence training facilities. "That's a lot of money, but it also covers the maintenance costs of the tracks and the machines."

In addition to the monthly training costs, there are of course living expenses, accommodation, spare and wear parts and fuel. "Rents in Florida are slightly cheaper than in California, but they are still high." The question of a team has not yet been resolved for Thury either. At the moment, he is training on a 450 Yamaha that he bought himself. The private team Solitaire, for which he was travelling this year, has not renewed his contract. However, he has been offered the prospect of a 250cc motorbike. He will have to cover all other costs himself in future. For this reason, he is reliant on supporters and has launched a crowdfunding initiative.

"Financially, it's quite a house number," explained Thury. In addition to his merchandise, he has set up an account on the crowdfunding platform Ko-Fi, where he can receive direct support for his project from his fans.