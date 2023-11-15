Marvin Musquin (KTM) ends his SX career

Marvin Musquin has announced his future plans. He will no longer be competing in the AMA Supercross Championships in 2024. The Frenchman left it open as to whether he will still compete in motocross races in the future.

"What I know for sure is that I won't be competing in the US Supercross Championships in 2024," explained Musquin. "I took some time off to recover from my recent injuries. Now I've started training again and I'm really enjoying it again. I will share more news as soon as I have more clarity about my future."