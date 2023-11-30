US-Cross: AMA rebuffs Triumph and Savatgy

Joey Savatgy had to move up to the 450cc class in 2019. Due to a rule change, he hoped to compete for newcomer Triumph in the 250SX class, but the AMA denied him this opportunity.

Triumph is entering the motocross market and has developed a promising competition motorbike in the form of the TF250-X. It is set to compete in the World Championship as well as the American Super and Motocross Championships in 2024. Entry into the 450cc class is scheduled for one year later.

For the US series, it has already been announced that SMX and WSX rider Joey Savatgy will join the team. The aim of the Triumph Racing works team was for Savatgy to compete in the 250SX class of the AMA Supercross Championship. The former Kawasaki rider has already finished on the podium several times in the 250SX Supercross class and finished the 2016 series in second place.

However, due to a "point-out rule", Savatgy had to move up to the Big Boys class in 2019. This rule states that riders with a minimum number of points must move up to the 450SX class depending on the number of races in the 250SX championship. Shortly before the 2023 season, the rules changed and the "point-out rule" was abolished. Now, riders only have to move up to the next largest displacement class if they win a title.

As a result of this change, Triumph and Savatgy hoped to gain a starting place in the quarter-litre class. However, the AMA put a spanner in the works for both parties and did not lift Savatgy's ban from the 250SX class! After several requests, a committee voted against it. According to the AMA, no arbitrary exceptions could be made, but a uniform limit would have to be drawn. In this case to Savatgy's disadvantage.

"I have asked the AMA to reconsider my situation," explained the 29-year-old on social media. "As the point-out rule no longer applies, I asked to go back to the 250cc class. I tried to explain that there are only two active riders who are affected by this rule. If the ban was lifted, there would never be a debate again. I was then told that the steering committee had voted against it. I don't understand how a rule that no longer exists can still affect me. I think if Mitch Payton had had the opportunity to use me as a replacement for his injured team, the answer would have been different."

Mitch Payton is team boss of Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki. Savatgy is obviously implying that Triumph, as a newcomer to MX, has no lobby or is at a disadvantage.