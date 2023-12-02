Jorge Prado (GASGAS): US Supercross commitment confirmed

Spanish MXGP Motocross World Champion Jorge Prado (Red Bull GASGAS) will actually contest the start of the US Supercross series in California in the new year.

Now it's finalised: Jorge Prado will ride for Team Red Bull GASGAS in the opening round of the US Supercross series. The Spaniard recently completed a training camp in the USA and familiarised himself with some of the training tracks there.

For the time being, it has been confirmed that the 22-year-old from Lugo will contest the races in Anaheim 1, San Francisco and San Diego. For three-time world champion Prado, this fulfils a childhood dream that he has expressed several times.

He recently showed great potential during the training sessions in the USA. Like all Europeans, however, he says he needs to familiarise himself better with the washboard.

For the Pierer Group, it will now be doubly exciting: In addition to GASGAS rider Prado, newcomer Chase Sexton will be at the start alongside Aaron Plessinger in the Red Bull KTM squad. They will be joined by the riders in the official US Husqvarna team.

The current plan looks like this: Prado will return to Europe after the event in San Diego on 20 January, where he will prepare for the new Motocross World Championship season. The MXGP season starts on 10 March in Patagonia, Argentina. Team de Carli's goal with Prado is to defend the title in the MXGP class.