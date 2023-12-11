Eli Tomac (Yamaha) is back on the bike

After months out through injury, Star Racing Yamaha factory rider Eli Tomac has returned to the motocross bike and is preparing for the start of the 2024 Supercross season.

The retirement of Star Racing Yamaha factory rider Eli Tomac in Denver was one of the tragic events of the season. As a reminder: Tomac had been leading the championship until the 15th of 17 rounds of the US Supercross Championships when, without a crash or collision, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon at the penultimate event in Denver and was forced to end the season.

The accident occurred on 6 May. After more than six months, Tomac was finally able to get back on his race bike to prepare for the Supercross season starting in January.

Tomac will face new opponents in the coming season: In addition to SX champion Chase Sexton(KTM), he will be competing against both Lawrence brothers next year. Reigning MXGP motocross champion Jorge Prado (GASGAS) from Spain has also announced his intention to compete in the first races of the US Supercross season. Cooper Webb will be Tomac's team-mate at Star Racing Yamaha next year.

The 2024 Supercross season begins on 6 January in Anaheim (California).