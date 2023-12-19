These are Ken Roczen's Suzuki team-mates

Suzuki will be competing in the 450 class in the USA with 3 riders. In the 250cc class, another European, Anthony Bourdon, will be competing in the US Supercross arenas. The team is well positioned.

The 2024 Supercross Championshipsbegin on 6 January in Anaheim (California). HEP Suzuki will be competing with 3 riders in the 450 class and 4 250 riders. The spearhead of the 450 team will once again be Ken Roczen. After P3 in the US Supercross Championships, the German finished the SMX series (Super Motocross) in second place overall, became FIM Supercross World Championand won the individual classification of the Motocross of Nations in Ernée. "I'm looking forward to continuing to compete for Team Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki. We have built a good base and I can't wait to keep trying to get our Suzuki on the podium. The team and I are very motivated," said the German.

Roczen's team-mates in the 450 class will once again be Kyle Chisholm and Shane McElrath. Chisholm has already made a name for himself this year as a test and development rider. "This will be my second year with the team and I'm pleased with all the progress we've made with the RM-Z450 and the team as a whole. Everyone has worked great together. We want to build on this and get even better in 2024," explained Chisholm.

Two-time runner-up in the 250 West Series, Shane McElrath, will start the race as the third team rider. "I'm delighted to be able to compete for the team again for the entire 2024 season. It's a really great squad with a lot of experience," explained McElrath.

In the 250cc class, Suzuki presents the 'Toyota Redlands BARX Suzuki' team. The French MX2 Elite Champion of 2020, Anthony Bourdon, who wants to continue his SX career in the USA, has been signed as a rider. The Frenchman will be joined by riders Derek Drake, Max Miller and Preston Boespflug.

Larry Brooks will continue to pull the strings as team manager of HEP Suzuki. Brooks expects continued strong results from both teams. "We are excited for the upcoming season and motivated for another successful year! We've been working hard in the off-season to make sure we're ready to race in Anaheim 1. It's great to have Ken, Kyle and Shane starting another season for us. We've made great progress this year and want to build on that in 2024."