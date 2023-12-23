Triumph: US debut on the east coast in February

After Joey Savatgy did not receive permission from the AMA to compete in the US West Coast Championships, the works team will enter the US Championships on 3 February with Jalek Swoll and Evan Ferry on the East Coast.

The US Supercross season begins in Anaheim (California) on 6 January 2024. Triumph wanted to enter Joey Savatgy in the US West Coast Championships starting in Anaheim, but Savatgy was not authorised by the AMA to compete in this class. Savatgy would have to move up to the 450 class due to an earlier 'point out' rule, but Triumph only has the 250cc TF 250-X on the grid next season. The Triumph factory team changed the plan and will only compete on the east coast with Swoll and Ferry. Savatgy will enter the US Nationals in the 250cc class in May.

The East Coast Championships begin on 3 February in Detroit. The Triumph factory team will make its debut there with Jalek Swoll and Evan Ferry.

The 23-year-old Swoll finished the 2021 season in 5th place and stood on the podium in 2023. Evan Ferry is an up-and-coming talent from the US amateur championships. The 19-year-old Ferry was successful in the Supercross Futures and took the title in Loretta Lynn in 2020.

Former motocross champion Mike Brown acts as coach to the Triumph factory riders. Swoll and Ferry were positive about their new work tool: "I'm really excited to be part of Triumph Racing," explained Swoll. "This is a new chapter in my racing career with a great team. We have done a lot of work. My first impressions of the bike were positive. I feel really comfortable with it. We've worked hard with Mike Brown and I've gone all out. My goal for the coming season is to finish on the podium."

Triumph Racing Team Manager Bobby Hewitt sees Triumph at a turning point: "It's a historic moment for Triumph Motorcycles and for me it's a great honour to be part of this programme. I'm happy with our rider line-up. I have worked with Jalek, Evan and Joey before. That was very useful for keeping to our schedule. With our three riders, we have a solid starting line-up for the first season in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross."

Savatgy will compete in the US Nationals starting on 25 May. He has seven overall wins and 14 podium finishes in the 250 class. "I'll finally be able to go out on factory equipment again," Savatgy explained. "I want to prove to myself that I can still be a title contender. As it's a completely new bike, I was expecting it to take some time to get used to it. But this process was quicker and easier than expected. The bike feels good and comfortable. Even the standard bike is a good basis for competition and I'm looking forward to starting this new chapter in my career."