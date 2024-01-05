Preview and schedule: Supercross Anaheim-1

During the set-up work at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, the track had to be covered due to some rain showers. The weather forecast for the coming Saturday in California predicts temperatures of up to 17 degrees Celsius with clouds and strong gusts of wind. The layout of the track is again very demanding and includes a sand section.

Chase Sexton, who switched from HRC to Red Bull KTM at the end of the 2023 season, will line up with the defending champion's number 1 this season. After his impressive form in 2023, his biggest challenger will probably be Jett Lawrence, who competed and won the 250cc West Coast Championship last year. For Star Racing Yamaha rider Eli Tomac, the race in Anaheim will be his first since tearing his Achilles tendon in Denver. Cooper Webb will be back on Yamaha this season, while Dylan Ferrandis has switched from Yamaha to Honda. We can also look forward to the appearance of reigning motocross world champion Jorge Prado and the 450cc debut of Hunter Lawrence. Of course, it's not just the German fans who are looking forward to Ken Roczen's(HEP Suzuki) first appearance this year.

Some riders in the 250cc class also changed colours and teams. Jo Shimoda from Japan switched from Kawasaki to HRC, while Maximus Vohland will be competing for Kawasaki this year. Levi Kitchen switched from Yamaha to Kawasaki. Star Racing Yamaha works rider Jordon Smith and Husqvarna works rider Jordon Smith will want to have a say in the championship battle on the West Coast. But: All theory is grey, the decision will be made on the track, more precisely in the early hours of Sunday morning in the infield of the Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

All 17 rounds of the AMA Supercross and Motocross series will be broadcast via a paid livestream. The video pass costs US$ 159.99 in Germany including taxes. Including taxes and fees, the season pass costs around €190*).

This is how the races can be followed:

Livetiming (free of charge)

Livestream (for a fee)

Schedule Supercross Anaheim-1

Saturday, 6 January 2024



19:00 - Free practice

20:05 - Qualifying practice 250

20:50 - Qualifying practice 250

Sunday, 7 January 2024

Preliminary heats

02:05 - 250SX qualifying heat 1

02:19 - 250SX heat 2

02:33 - 450SX heat 1

02:47 - 450SX heat 2

Last Chance Qualifier:

03:21 - 250SX Last Chance Qualifier

03:32 - 450SX Last Chance Qualifier

Finals:

03:50 - 250SX Main Event (15 minutes + 1 lap)

04:28 - 450SX Main Event (20 minutes + 1 round)

*) Data in CET without guarantee