Jett Lawrence dominates Anaheim-1, bad luck for Roczen

HRC works rider Jett Lawrence won the season opener of the US Supercross Championships in Anaheim with a start-to-finish victory. Ken Roczen (Suzuki) crashed on the first lap and Jorge Prado debuted in P13.

The US Supercross Championshipskicked off at Angel Stadium in Anaheim: German HEP Suzuki rider Ken Roczen won the first heat with a start-to-finish victory ahead of Aaron Plessinger(KTM) and Eli Tomac(Yamaha) after qualifying in P4. Qualifying was dominated by Jett Lawrence (Honda). However, the Australian crashed in the second heat and 'only' finished in P3.

Jett's older brother Hunter Lawrence (Honda), who qualified in P8 in his 450 Supercross debut, crashed in the first heat and had to go into the LCQ (last chance qualifier), but he also missed out on a place in the final after another crash and remained without points in Anaheim.

Jett Lawrence won the start of the final. Roczen came out of the gate well, but was pushed off a little in the first right-hand bend. In the first rhythm passage after the start, Shane McElrath collided with Malcolm Stewart. Both riders crashed. Roczen, who was directly behind, had no chance to avoid the crash, crashed into the rear of the tumbling Stewart and was knocked to the ground and even hit by Stewart'sbike and pinned to the ground. Eli Tomac(Yamaha) was also involved in the incident, but came through the chaos of the first lap without crashing.

Fortunately,Roczen was able to continue the race. His engine did not go out in the incident. The rider from Thuringia jumped onto his bike, but found himself at the back of the field. The German was then only able to do damage limitation.

While Jett Lawrence controlled the race from the front, Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) and Cooper Webb(Yamaha) battled for P2. Webb attacked Anderson in P2 several times, but Anderson parried every attack from Webb. Two minutes before the end, the now somewhat frustrated Webb flew violently over the handlebars on the wallcross jump and dropped back to P6, meaning that Sexton inherited the podium position in his first outing as a Red Bull KTM works rider.

MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado (GASGAS) qualified in P9, around 2 seconds behind the leader, and finished the qualifying round in P8. In the final, the Spaniard started his US Supercross debut in P7 and fought a duel with Eli Tomac for P8 in the final. Prado ultimately finished the final in P13.

Jett Lawrence remained unchallenged at the front until the end and won the season opener by more than 7 seconds ahead of Jason Anderson and defending champion Chase Sexton(KTM). Ken Roczen put in a strong fighting performance despite his no-fault crash and still managed to finish P9. Dylan Ferrandis finished the race in P5 in his first Honda appearance in the USA.

The next race of the US Supercross Championships will take place next weekend in San Francisco.

Results Supercross Anaheim 1:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

3. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

10th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

11th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

12th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

13th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

14th Justin Hill (USA), KTM

15th Derek Drake (USA), Suzuki

Championship standings after round 1 of 17:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 25

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 22,(-3)

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 20, (-5)

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 18, ( -7)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 17,(-8)

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 16, (-9)

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 15, (-10)

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 14, (-11)

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 13, (-12)

10th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 12, (-13)

11th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna, 11, (-14)

12th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 10, (-15)

13th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 9, (-16)

14th Justin Hill (USA), KTM, 8, (-17)

15th Derek Drake (USA), Suzuki, 7, (-18)