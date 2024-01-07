Jorge Prado (GASGAS/P13): "A special experience"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Spanish MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado wants to take part in the first 3 rounds of the US Supercross Championships. After 6 weeks of SX training in the USA, he completed his first Supercross race in Anaheim. He narrowly missed out on the holeshot in the final, starting in P7 and finishing the day in P13. "It was a very good day for me. It was all completely new to me: the Supercross format, the atmosphere in the stadium, the schedule with the races running into the evening hours. I didn't cope with it very well at first. I need more experience now. Of course, I also have to get used to the supercross tracks first. The washboard section was very special. I've never seen whoops like that in my life. I still have a lot to learn, especially in this area. The competition is familiar with these conditions, but it's completely new territory for me."
Prado has long been regarded as a lightning starter in the MXGP. His ability to react also stood him in good stead at Anaheim: "I started from the outside and almost took the holeshot," recalls the Spaniard. "The competition is strong, but I think it went quite well for me overall."
In the final, Prado fought a duel with Eli Tomac(Yamaha). Tomac overtook the Spaniard, but he countered. In the washboard section, he was ultimately unable to keep up with Tomac'space. "The intensity of these races is extremely high," explains Prado. "This intensity is similar in MXGP, but here the opponents come from all sides at the same time. It's incredibly close and I'm not used to it in this extreme form."
Supercross Anaheim result 1:
1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda
2: Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki
3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM
4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM)
5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda
6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha
7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS
8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha
9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha
10th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki
11th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna
12th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki
13th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS
14th Justin Hill (USA), KTM
15th Derek Drake (USA), Suzuki