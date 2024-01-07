Jorge Prado (GASGAS/P13): "A special experience"

Reigning MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado competed in his first Supercross race in Anaheim. The Spaniard was not dissatisfied with P13 in the end, but he knows that he still has a lot to learn.

The Spanish MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado wants to take part in the first 3 rounds of the US Supercross Championships. After 6 weeks of SX training in the USA, he completed his first Supercross race in Anaheim. He narrowly missed out on the holeshot in the final, starting in P7 and finishing the day in P13. "It was a very good day for me. It was all completely new to me: the Supercross format, the atmosphere in the stadium, the schedule with the races running into the evening hours. I didn't cope with it very well at first. I need more experience now. Of course, I also have to get used to the supercross tracks first. The washboard section was very special. I've never seen whoops like that in my life. I still have a lot to learn, especially in this area. The competition is familiar with these conditions, but it's completely new territory for me."

Prado has long been regarded as a lightning starter in the MXGP. His ability to react also stood him in good stead at Anaheim: "I started from the outside and almost took the holeshot," recalls the Spaniard. "The competition is strong, but I think it went quite well for me overall."

In the final, Prado fought a duel with Eli Tomac(Yamaha). Tomac overtook the Spaniard, but he countered. In the washboard section, he was ultimately unable to keep up with Tomac'space. "The intensity of these races is extremely high," explains Prado. "This intensity is similar in MXGP, but here the opponents come from all sides at the same time. It's incredibly close and I'm not used to it in this extreme form."

Supercross Anaheim result 1:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2: Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

10th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

11th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

12th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

13th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

14th Justin Hill (USA), KTM

15th Derek Drake (USA), Suzuki