Ken Roczen/P10: "Could hardly ride straight"

After his victory in the qualifying round, Ken Roczen (Suzuki) started the Anaheim 1 final from pole position, but a heavy crash on the first lap dashed his hopes. Roczen had a lucky escape.

The season opener in Anaheim got off to a good start for German HEP Suzuki rider Ken Roczen. After P4 in the combined qualifying behind Jett Lawrence (Honda), Chase Sexton(KTM) and Cooper Webb(Yamaha), he won the first heat race and started from pole position in the final. Roczen came out of the gate well, but lost a few places in the first corner. "I didn't get the first corner right and dropped back. Then my front wheel was ripped off in the first rhythm section."

Roczen went down and got his rear end and lower leg caught between the rear wheel and mudguard of Malcolm Stewart's Husqvarna. "His tyres almost tore my bum off," commented Roczen on the situation. His Suzuki, which was lying on the ground, was still running and Roczen resumed the race. He was at the back of the field after the incident, but had to head for the pits.

"My bike was so bent that I had to pit. I was so far behind afterwards, but the handlebar attachments were still totally bent. I did everything I could to get back to the front, but as the track got more and more rutted and the grooves got deeper, I found it really difficult to go straight."

Roczen battled and overtook Malcolm Stewart(Husqvarna), Christian Craig, Kyle Chisholm, Shane McElrath, Jorge Prado and Adam Cianciarulo in the race to finish in P10 behind Eli Tomac.

The crash, in which Roczen was involved through no fault of his own, could have ended much worse, as Stewart's bike, into whose rear wheel he had crashed, was still running and the rear wheel was spinning. Roczen had the presence of mind to quickly free himself from his situation and escaped with relatively minor injuries.

"We'll keep at it and are ready for the next races," said the German. After the first of 17 races, he is 13 points behind championship leader Jett Lawrence (Honda) in the standings.

Results Supercross Anaheim 1:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

10th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

11th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

12th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

13th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

14th Justin Hill (USA), KTM

15th Derek Drake (USA), Suzuki

Championship standings after round 1 of 17:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 25

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 22,(-3)

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 20, (-5)

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 18, ( -7)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 17,(-8)

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 16, (-9)

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 15, (-10)

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 14, (-11)

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 13, (-12)

10. Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 12, (-13)