Cooper Webb (Yamaha): Bad crash in the final and P6

His performance at the season opener of the US Supercross Championships in Anaheim should have silenced his doubters: Cooper Webb, who switched from Red Bull KTM to Star Racing Yamaha at the end of last year, won the second heat and also overtook the eventual winner Jett Lawrence (Honda) in this race.

After a moderate start, the battle for second place between him and Jason Anderson was fierce in the final. Webb attacked and challenged Jason Anderson again and again, but the Kawasaki works rider always kept his nose in front. Webb seemed annoyed. He felt held up by Anderson and tried everything possible and impossible until he rolled over at the wall jump on lap 17 and went down heavily over the handlebars.

Fortunately,Webb was able to pick himself up again quickly and secured sixth place. His Star Racing team-mate Nate Thrasher was less fortunate in the 250cc final. Thrasher crashed in the same place and had to be taken out of the Angel Stadium by the medical crew with a damaged shoulder.

Results Supercross Anaheim 1:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

10th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

11th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

12th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

13th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

14th Justin Hill (USA), KTM

15th Derek Drake (USA), Suzuki

Championship standings after round 1 of 17:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 25

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 22,(-3)

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 20, (-5)

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 18, ( -7)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 17,(-8)

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 16, (-9)

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 15, (-10)

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 14, (-11)

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 13, (-12)

10. Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 12, (-13)