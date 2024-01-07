Cooper Webb (Yamaha): Bad crash in the final and P6
His performance at the season opener of the US Supercross Championships in Anaheim should have silenced his doubters: Cooper Webb, who switched from Red Bull KTM to Star Racing Yamaha at the end of last year, won the second heat and also overtook the eventual winner Jett Lawrence (Honda) in this race.
After a moderate start, the battle for second place between him and Jason Anderson was fierce in the final. Webb attacked and challenged Jason Anderson again and again, but the Kawasaki works rider always kept his nose in front. Webb seemed annoyed. He felt held up by Anderson and tried everything possible and impossible until he rolled over at the wall jump on lap 17 and went down heavily over the handlebars.
Fortunately,Webb was able to pick himself up again quickly and secured sixth place. His Star Racing team-mate Nate Thrasher was less fortunate in the 250cc final. Thrasher crashed in the same place and had to be taken out of the Angel Stadium by the medical crew with a damaged shoulder.
Results Supercross Anaheim 1:
1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda
2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki
3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM
4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM)
5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda
6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha
7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS
8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha
9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha
10th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki
11th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna
12th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki
13th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS
14th Justin Hill (USA), KTM
15th Derek Drake (USA), Suzuki
Championship standings after round 1 of 17:
1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 25
2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 22,(-3)
3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 20, (-5)
4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 18, ( -7)
5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 17,(-8)
6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 16, (-9)
7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 15, (-10)
8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 14, (-11)
9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 13, (-12)
10. Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 12, (-13)