Chase Sexton (3rd): "Positive start to KTM career"

The American Red Bull KTM newcomer Chase Sexton spoke after the Supercross opener in Anaheim 1 about the first podium finish for his new employer from Austria.

Chase Sexton put in a very solid performance as defending champion at the US season opener in Anaheim/California on Saturday. The 24-year-old from Illinois finished on the podium straight away on the Red Bull KTM after Cooper Webb (Yamaha) crashed in the closing stages.

Sexton finished behind Australian Honda superstar Jett Lawrence and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) in the final after setting the second-fastest lap time in qualifying. "I came here to win and be at the front, but I'm also happy to leave here with a podium finish," summarised Sexton, who crossed the finish line 13 seconds behind Lawrence.

Sexton coped well with a scary moment in the heat race when he went down early on and then sped through the field to P6. "As we saw last year, it's as much about consistency as it is about speed," said Sexton, adding: "We know what we need to work on. I feel even more solid this year and I think we will be in a very good position."

Reflecting on the race day as a whole, the prominent KTM newcomer said: "It's been a positive start to my career with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. I'm already looking forward to improving further as the events continue at this early stage of the season."

The second round of the prestigious US Supercross series takes place on 13 January in San Francisco.

Results Supercross Anaheim-1:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

10th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

11th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

12th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

13th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

14th Justin Hill (USA), KTM

15th Derek Drake (USA), Suzuki

Championship standings after 1 of 17 events:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 25

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 22,(-3)

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 20, (-5)

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 18, ( -7)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 17,(-8)

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 16, (-9)

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 15, (-10)

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 14, (-11)

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 13, (-12)

10. Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 12, (-13)