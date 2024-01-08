Chase Sexton (3rd): "Positive start to KTM career"
Chase Sexton put in a very solid performance as defending champion at the US season opener in Anaheim/California on Saturday. The 24-year-old from Illinois finished on the podium straight away on the Red Bull KTM after Cooper Webb (Yamaha) crashed in the closing stages.
Sexton finished behind Australian Honda superstar Jett Lawrence and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) in the final after setting the second-fastest lap time in qualifying. "I came here to win and be at the front, but I'm also happy to leave here with a podium finish," summarised Sexton, who crossed the finish line 13 seconds behind Lawrence.
Sexton coped well with a scary moment in the heat race when he went down early on and then sped through the field to P6. "As we saw last year, it's as much about consistency as it is about speed," said Sexton, adding: "We know what we need to work on. I feel even more solid this year and I think we will be in a very good position."
Reflecting on the race day as a whole, the prominent KTM newcomer said: "It's been a positive start to my career with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. I'm already looking forward to improving further as the events continue at this early stage of the season."
The second round of the prestigious US Supercross series takes place on 13 January in San Francisco.
Results Supercross Anaheim-1:
1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda
2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki
3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM
4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM)
5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda
6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha
7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS
8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha
9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha
10th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki
11th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna
12th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki
13th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS
14th Justin Hill (USA), KTM
15th Derek Drake (USA), Suzuki
Championship standings after 1 of 17 events:
1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 25
2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 22,(-3)
3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 20, (-5)
4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 18, ( -7)
5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 17,(-8)
6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 16, (-9)
7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 15, (-10)
8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 14, (-11)
9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 13, (-12)
10. Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 12, (-13)