Jason Anderson (Kawasaki): "It was nothing dirty"

Kawasaki hopeful Jason Anderson was able to outwit Jett Lawrence in the starting phase of the Supercross opener in the USA in Anaheim 1. Afterwards, he spoke about his impressions.

Kawasaki ace Jason Anderson came closest to Jett Lawrence at the Supercross opener in Anaheim 1. The 30-year-old even briefly passed the Australian for the lead on the first lap before having to make do with second place.

In the end, "El Hombre" Anderson and the new, revised Kawasaki had a tight battle for second place when Yamaha returnee Cooper Webb came up strongly from behind and put Anderson under a lot of pressure before Webb flew off his bike in a nose dive.

Nevertheless, the season opener was a success for Anderson. "With a new base, of course you want to perform - especially when the guys give us what we want. You have a lot of work in the back of your mind over the winter and that weight was on my shoulders at the weekend. It was positive to have a solid main event - I had good speed. But this was the first of 17 races, we still have work to do."

On the fight against Cooper Webb, Anderson said: "Cooper was respectful until the attempt after the start straight. It wasn't anything dirty, I was on the inside and didn't want to be overtaken. The fight slowed our speed a bit though. Jett was able to pull away and then had a three-second lead. Cooper, Jett and I were on a relatively equal pace for about 15 minutes in the final. It was hard to make up time. I had a slightly different line in the whoops and always got a little closer to Jett there. Then I heard Cooper behind me, you can always hear his revs in the whoops. It was a good race."

Results Supercross Anaheim 1:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

10th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

11th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

12th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

13th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

14th Justin Hill (USA), KTM

15th Derek Drake (USA), Suzuki

Championship standings after 1 of 17 events:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 25

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 22, (-3)

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 20, (-5)

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 18, (-7)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 17, (-8)

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 16, (-9)

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 15, (-10)

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 14, (-11)

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 13, (-12)

10. Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 12, (-13)