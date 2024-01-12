Jett Lawrence: The trick with the McGrath record

After the Supercross opener in Anaheim, the exceptional Australian Honda athlete Jett Lawrence made some ambitious statements about his future goals, but he also clearly explained the background to them.

The season opener in the prestigious US Supercross series went perfectly for Jett Lawrence. The 20-year-old Australian won his first race in the 450 SX class right away, ahead of Jason Anderson on Kawasaki and Red Bull KTM newcomer Chase Sexton. In doing so, "Jettson" created a new superlative: never before in the 50-year history of the series had a rider won his first race in the premier class.

Icon Jeremy McGrath (52) was also successful on his debut in 1990, albeit in the 125cc class. He went on to win races for Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha over the course of his impressive career. McGrath has a total of 72 main event victories in Supercross to his name. Lawrence was directly asked about this record by members of the press after his first 450 SX victory.

"Seriously, it might not happen, because it's already a lot of wins," said the young Australian. "But you have to set yourself such a high target. It makes you really crazy about it and it makes you work harder. But that doesn't really mean I'm going to achieve it."

Lawrence then went on to explain: "It's more that I want to have a goal. If I didn't have a goal, I'd probably be happy just to be in the mix and race for a position. Winning a race now doesn't really change anything."

Lawrence is unperturbed by the comments from outside: "People should say what they want, it doesn't affect me. It was more about setting a goal for myself so that I wake up every day with that goal in my head and make sure I push a little extra to have that motivation for myself."

Jettson also emphasised: "It's paid off so far, but the guys here are really good, so next weekend could be the complete opposite. I could completely mess it up."

Results Supercross Anaheim-1:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

10th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

11th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

12th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

13th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

14th Justin Hill (USA), KTM

15th Derek Drake (USA), Suzuki

Championship standings after 1 of 17 events:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 25

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 22,(-3)

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 20, (-5)

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 18, ( -7)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 17,(-8)

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 16, (-9)

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 15, (-10)

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 14, (-11)

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 13, (-12)

10. Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 12, (-13)