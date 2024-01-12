Preview SX San Francisco: First rain race?

Rain showers are forecast for the second round of the US Supercross Championships in San Francisco. In the 450cc class, Australian HRC works rider Jett Lawrence has taken the lead.

The second round of the US Supercross Championships will take place next weekend at the open Oracle Park in San Francisco. The weather forecasts predict a high probability of rain showers on Saturday afternoon with daytime highs of 13 degrees. It could therefore be that we experience the first rain race of the season.

The Australian HRC works rider Jett Lawrence has taken the lead in the Big Boys. He was in a class of his own at the season opener in Anaheim and he will be the one to beat this season. Ken Roczen(HEP Progressive Suzuki) was in good form at the season opener a week ago, but after winning the pre-race and pole position, he had to ride behind the field after a collision through no fault of his own and with a bent bike. Despite this, the German still managed to finish in P10 with a strong fighting and riding performance, thereby limiting the damage.

Cooper Webb was also in good form in Anaheim, although he crashed in the final and dropped from P2 to P6, while his Star Racing Yamaha team-mate Eli Tomac has not yet found his racing rhythm after his long injury break. Kawasaki factory rider Jason Anderson showed his old strength in Anaheim in second place. Defending champion Chase Sexton finished third on the podium in his first appearance as a KTM factory rider ahead of Aaron Plessinger(KTM), who was also in good form. Dylan Ferrandis, who is riding a private Honda this year, showed in Anaheim that he can still be at the front even without factory equipment. Hunter Lawrence 's 450 Supercross debut in the 450 class ended for the Australian only in the hopeful heat after a crash in the heats, where he failed to qualify. MXGP World Champion JorgePrado (GASGAS) will also be back on the grid in San Francisco. The Spaniard finished P13 in Anaheim.

Championship standings after round 1 of 17:

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 25

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 22,(-3)

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 20, (-5)

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 18, ( -7)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 17,(-8)

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 16, (-9)

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 15, (-10)

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 14, (-11)

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 13, (-12)

10. Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 12, (-13)

In the Lites West Coast Championship, Husqvarna works rider RJ Hampshire took the lead after the first race. HRC newcomer Jo Shimoda missed out on the podium after a weak start. Red Bull KTM works rider Julien Beaumer put in a surprisingly strong performance in the Anaheim finale, mixing it with the leading group and finishing the race in P6.

Championship standings 250 West after round 1

1. RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 25

2nd Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 22,(-3)

3rd Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, 20, (-5)

4th Jo Shimoda (J), Honda, 18, (-7)

5th Maximus Vohland (USA), Kawasaki, 17, (-8)

6th Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, 16, (-9)

7th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 15, (-10)

8th Mitchell Oldenburg (USA), Honda, 14, (-11)

9th Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS, 13, (-12)

10th Carson Mumford (USA), Honda, 12, (-13)

All 17 rounds of the AMA Supercross series will be streamed live for a fee.

This is how the races can be followed:

Livetiming (free of charge)

Livestream (for a fee)





Supercross San Francisco schedule*)

Saturday, 13 January 2024

19:40 - Free practice

20:50 - Qualifying practice 250

21:20 - Qualifying practice 450

Sunday, 14 January 2024

Heats

02:36 - 250SX heat 1

02:50 - 250SX heat 2



03:21 - 450SX heat 1

02:18 - 450SX heat 2

Last Chance Qualifier

03:52 - 250SX Last Chance Qualifier

04:03 - 450SX Last Chance Qualifier

Finals

04:23 - 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 lap)

04:56 - 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Round)



*) Data in CET without guarantee