Chase Sexton (KTM) in the mud ahead of Tomac and Roczen

Defending champion Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM) prevailed in a chaotic race in the mud of San Francisco, winning ahead of Jett Lawrence (Honda) and taking the lead in the standings. Ken Roczen finished third.

After the onset of the cold snap on the US West Coast, the second round of the US Supercross Championships became bogged down in mud. Deep ruts, rain and wind made things difficult for the riders. Reigning MXGP champion Jorge Prado (GASGAS) won the first heat ahead of Chase Sexton(KTM), Ken Roczen(Suzuki) and Eli Tomac(Yamaha). Jett Lawrence (Honda), who was still superior at the season opener in Anaheim, struggled with a defective roll-off on his goggles and vision problems and finished in P5. The second heat race was won by Frenchman Dylan Ferrandis (Honda) ahead of Cooper Webb(Yamaha) and Aaron Plessinger(KTM).

Defending champion Chase Sexton took the lead and still had the best visibility at the front of the field under the circumstances. Ken Roczen took the holeshot just ahead of Sexton, but the German stumbled on the first hill and stalled his bike. Several riders crashed in the first corner, including Malcolm Stewart(Husqvarna), Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) and Christian Craig(Husqvarna). Malcolm Stewart had to retire from the race.

Ken Roczen had to work his way back up from the back of the field after his mistake on the first lap, but came out of the first lap in 10th place. On the second lap, the German had already fought his way up to P5. After lap 3, 'K-Roc' had already reached P3 and was able to close the gap to Eli Tomac(Yamaha) in the meantime, but when the lapping began, the conditions became increasingly brutal. The track sank into the water and the riders had to keep looking for new lanes because riders who had stumbled were blocking the racing line.

Sexton had the luck of the draw in the end when he collided with the fallen Jett Lawrence (Honda) and just managed to avoid a crash. Jett went down several times in the final and looked completely frustrated at the end. He was also only able to do damage limitation in P9.

Tomac came closer to the leading Sexton in P2 in the final minutes, but in the end the defending champion won by 7.4 seconds ahead of Tomac. Roczen finished in P3, 27 seconds behind the leader. Roczen's Suzuki team-mate Shane McElrath finished fourth in this race.

With his triumph in San Francisco, Sexton not only claimed the first victory for his new Red Bull KTM team, but also took the championship lead at the same time. Jett Lawrence dropped back to P2 and Eli Tomac is already in P3 after the second round of the championship. Roczen is 12 points off the lead in P7.

Spanish MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado (GASGAS) also stumbled several times in the finale and ultimately finished in 7th place. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM) and Dylan Ferrandis put in another good performance in 6th and 7th place respectively.

The next race of the US Supercross Championships will take place next weekend in San Diego.

Supercross San Francisco results:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

2nd Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

4th Shane McElrath (USA), Suzuki

5th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

7th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

8th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

9th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

10th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

11th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

12th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

...

17th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

...

22nd(DNF) Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

Championship standings after round 2 of 17:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 45

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 38,(-7)

3rd Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 35, (-10)

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM), 35, -(10)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 33, (-12)

6th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 32, (-12)

7th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 32, (-12)

8th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 27, (-18)

9th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 24, (-21)

10th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 24, (-21)