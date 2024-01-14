Chase Sexton (KTM): Victory and challenge

Red Bull KTM rookie Chase Sexton secured the first win of the season for his new employer in the muddy chaos of San Francisco - and even took the lead in the standings.

The muddy melee in San Francisco'sOracle Park on Saturday was also a real lottery in which KTM newcomer Chase Sexton was the cleverest in the end. The defending champion secured his maiden victory for the orange brand from Mattighofen in the second race.

Sexton was already in a strong position in qualifying, securing P2 behind Red Bull KTM team-mate Aaron Plessinger .Plessinger then rode to P5 in the final behind the strong Suzuki duo of Shane McElrath and Ken Roczen. The cards were completely reshuffled, Anaheim dominator Jett Lawrence had to recognise this with several slip-ups.

The 24-year-old Sexton was euphoric: "I have to thank the team. They've put so much into it and worked so hard to get me where I need to be."

However, Sexton also admits that he would have liked to show his big improvement on a dry track: "I'm a little disappointed that this event ended up being a mud race, because the progress we've made from last week to this week is pretty crazy."

Nevertheless, the reigning champion from Illinois seems very satisfied: "I'm really overwhelmed by this win. It feels great to deliver this result now." The Supercross tour now moves on to San Diego, with Sexton as the leader and Plessinger in P4. Ken Roczen isonly six points off P2 in the standings despite his bad luck in Anaheim.