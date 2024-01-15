Ken Roczen (Suzuki/P3): "The toughest mud race"

The mud battle in San Francisco began with drama for Ken Roczen (Suzuki). He took the holeshot, had visibility problems and stalled his bike. He then rode from the back of the field up to third place.

"It was a crazy day in San Francisco," said the German HEP Progressive Suzuki rider after his first podium of the season at the second round of the 2024 US Supercross Championships. "This race was without a doubt one of the hardest mud races I've ever ridden in Supercross," explained the German.

"First of all, I was happy that I made it through the heats with a third place. I definitely didn't want to be in the LCQ (last chance qualifier), because we all know that something like that can happen very quickly in these conditions."

Roczen got off to a great start in the final. He reached the first corner in the lead while there was a heavy rumble behind him. "I turned into the first corner in the lead, but immediately had visibility problems and couldn't pull off the tear-off tape. I was completely blind, stalled the bike and had to stop like a fool at the end. I couldn't believe it, because a start like that was the key to a successful evening."

'Kickstart-Kenny' therefore had to get his motorbike moving again using muscle power, which he fortunately managed to do quickly. Now he had to chase the field. "After I started the bike, I immediately got to work. I made it from last to 3rd place and secured my first podium in 2024."

Roczen moved up three places in the championship after completing two races. He ranks 7th, 12 points behind championship leader Chase Sexton(KTM).

Supercross San Francisco results:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

2nd Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

4th Shane McElrath (USA), Suzuki

5th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

7th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

8th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

9th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

10th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

Championship standings after round 2 of 17:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 45

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 38,(-7)

3rd Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 35, (-10)

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM), 35, -(10)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 33, (-12)

6th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 32, (-12)

7th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 32, (-12)

8th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 27, (-18)

9th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 24, (-21)

10th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 24, (-21)