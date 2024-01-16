First heat race win for Jorge Prado (GASGAS)

Spanish MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado (GASGAS) took his first race win at the 2nd round of the US Supercross Championships in San Francisco. After P7 in the final, he has now moved up to 9th place in the standings.

The conditions at Oracle Park in San Francisco, the second round of the US Supercross Championships, were tough and the first mud race of the season took its toll. MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado, who by his own admission does not describe himself as a mud specialist, was nevertheless able to record his first heat race win in the adverse conditions in San Francisco

"I got off to a good start and maintained a good pace. I stayed consistent and took my first ever heat race win! I'm super happy about that, especially as I'm not a big mud specialist," explained the Spaniard.

Things didn't go quite as well in the final, but in the end he secured a top 10 position in the championship standings with seventh place. "The gate dropped very quickly in the final and I had a bad start. After that, I was only able to fight my way forwards slowly," said Prado, who came out of the first lap in P9. "I just wanted to stay on the bike and not crash. That was my goal, so I'm very happy with seventh place. "Prado now also feels more familiar with the course of a Supercross event. "I feel like I've got used to the format after last weekend, which is a big change for me. In particular, learning a new track in eight or nine laps was a real challenge."

Next weekend in San Diego will be Prado's last US appearance for the time being, as his excursion to the USA was only planned for the first three rounds of the championship. After that, Prado wants to start his World Championship preparations in Europe.

Supercross San Francisco results:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

2nd Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

4th Shane McElrath (USA), Suzuki

5th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

7th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

8th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

9th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

10th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

Championship standings after round 2 of 17:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 45

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 38,(-7)

3rd Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 35, (-10)

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM), 35, -(10)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 33, (-12)

6th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 32, (-12)

7th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 32, (-12)

8th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 27, (-18)

9th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 24, (-21)

10th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 24, (-21)