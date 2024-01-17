Jett Lawrence (Honda): Malice after mud debacle

After his difficult mud race at the San Francisco Supercross, Honda high-flyer Jett Lawrence also had to endure a lot of malice. He himself countered with a wink.

The supercross event in heavy rain in the mud of San Francisco was a tough one - even for Jett Lawrence. The 20-year-old only finished in P9 after several slips just ahead of his brother Hunter. It was bitter for the Australian, who had dominated Anaheim 1 and made history with his debut victory: he was even lapped by the day's winner Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM) in San Francisco. There were some reactions to the chaotic race on social media.

Background: Lawrence has long attracted media attention with his four US titles. Last autumn, US broadcaster ESPN even portrayed the Lawrence family at home in Florida, dubbing MX maestro and golf fanatic Jett Lawrence the "Justin Bieber of motocross". The clever online headline read: "Meet Jett Lawrence, the Justin Bieber of motocross".

On Sunday, after the modest race in San Francisco, jokers then allowed themselves the following gag: they simply recreated the ESPN headline, including the original photo, but changed the content: "The Justin Bieber of Supercross lapped by Chase Sexton", read the modified headline.

But Lawrence didn't care much. On his Instagram channel, he showed his self-irony and added "450 SX in the mud" and "using roll-off" to his not entirely serious list of things that, apart from "maths"(keyword SMX final), don't suit him on race days. Nevertheless, he should once again be the favourite in San Diego.