Preview SX San Diego: The next mud race?

The US Supercross Championships in San Diego enter their third round next weekend, and after the muddy battle in San Francisco, the southern Californian venue could be in for another shock.

After the mud battle in San Francisco, German HEP Suzuki rider Ken Roczen declared that it was his toughest Supercross race in the mud. Next weekend, the 3rd round of the US Supercross Championships will be held at the open Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego and, according to the current weather forecasts, there could be another mud race.

Although the temperatures in southern California are above 15 degrees during the day despite the cold snap, there is a high probability that it could start raining again on Saturday afternoon local time. From 4pm onwards, the forecast probability of rain increases dramatically and the races will start at 5.30pm. Ken Roczen made it to the podium in the mud of San Francisco after a hussar ride from the back of the field. Wet conditions could be a small advantage for the Europeans, but a race like this is always a lottery.

There was a change in the lead in both championships in San Francisco. Defending champion Chase Sexton(KTM) has taken the lead in the standings after his victory in the 450 class and will line up with the 'redplate'. In San Francisco, Eli Tomac(Yamaha) also recharged his batteries and catapulted himself into 3rd place in the standings with second place. Australian HRC works rider Jett Lawrence struggled with the muddy conditions and was only able to do damage limitation in P9.

Championship standings after round 2 of 17:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 45

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 38,(-7)

3rd Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 35, (-10)

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM), 35, -(10)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 33, (-12)

6th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 32, (-12)

7th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 32, (-12)

8th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 27, (-18)

9th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 24, (-21)

10th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 24, (-21)

In the Lites West Coast Championship, Star Racing Yamaha factory rider Jordon Smith took the lead in the standings at the last race in San Francisco. Kawasaki newcomer Maximus Vohland will not be back in San Diego after injuring himself in practice in the middle of the week.

Championship standings 250 West after round 2

1st Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 47

2nd Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, 42,(-5)

3rd RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 38, (-9)

4th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 35, (-12)

5th Carson Mumford (USA), Honda, 29, (-18)

6th Anthony Bourdon (F), Suzuki, 27, (-20)

7th Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, 27, (-20)

8th Mitchell Oldenburg (USA), Honda, 26, (-21)

9th Hunter Yoder (USA), Kawasaki, 26 (-21)

10th Joshua Varize (USA), GASGAS, 22,(-25)

All 17 rounds of the AMA Supercross series will be streamed live for a fee.

This is how the races can be followed:

Livetiming (free of charge)

Livestream (for a fee)



Supercross San Diego schedule

Saturday, 20 January 2024

19:30 - Free practice

20:35 - Qualifying practice 1, 250

21:20 - Qualifying practice 1, 450

22:50 - Qualifying practice 2, 250

23:35 - Qualifying practice 2, 450

Sunday, 21 January 2024

Preliminary heats

02:36 - 250SX qualifying heat 1

02:50 - 250SX heat 2



03:04 - 450SX heat 1

03:18 - 450SX heat 2

Last Chance Qualifier

03:50 - 250SX Last Chance Qualifier

04:02 - 450SX Last Chance Qualifier

Finals

04:21 - 250SX Main Event (15 minutes + 1 lap)

04:56 - 450SX Main Event (20 minutes + 1 round)



*) Data in CET without guarantee