Aaron Plessinger (KTM) takes first win in San Diego

Red Bull KTM factory rider Aaron Plessinger celebrated his first career success at Round 3 of the US Supercross Championships in San Diego, taking the lead in the standings at the same time. Ken Roczen crashed.

Round 3 of the US Supercross Championships at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego (California): After the mud race in San Francisco, there was another rain race for the second weekend in a row. Ken Roczen(HEP Progressive Suzuki) set the fastest qualifying time with a lap time of 52.027 seconds in the damp but still reasonably grippy ground. The German finished his qualifying run in second place behind Red Bull KTM works rider Aaron Plessinger.

After the start of the final, Roczen immediately took the lead, while championship leader Chase Sexton(KTM) collided with Malcolm Stewart(Husqvarna) on the very first lap, causing both riders to crash and start the race from the back of the field. Eli Tomac(Yamaha) and Jett Lawrence (Honda) did not get off to a good start and began the race from midfield. Eli Tomac collided with Christian Craig(Husqvarna) and then crashed in one of the deep ruts. He then stalled his bike and also dropped to the back of the field on the second lap.

In the meantime, Justin Barcia (GASGAS), who was struggling with health problems just a week ago, had taken up the chase of leader Roczen, but the German continued to control the race from the front, while Barcia was caught by Aaron Plessinger(KTM), who had started in P3 and was in good form, on lap 4.

On lap 8, Plessinger was then on the rear wheel of leader Roczen and put the Suzuki rider under pressure. In a left-hand bend, Plessinger got stuck on the inside, causing Ken to slide off the jump of the next hill and go down hard. Fortunately, he was spared serious injury, but he first had to get his bike going again and head straight for the pits with bent handlebars. The pit stop cost him so much time that he was already lapped by leader Plessinger.

After Ken Roczen had resumed the race, he was only able to limit the damage and finished the race in a disappointing 12th place. In view of his overall performance, another podium would have been possible without this crash, but mud races are also a lottery and Roczen has now been unlucky twice in a row.

Cooper Webb(Yamaha) started the race in the top 5, rode a consistent race and prevailed over Justin Barcia (GASGAS) on lap 9. In the end, Aaron Plessinger took his first Supercross victory in the 450 class with a narrow lead of 2.1 seconds over Cooper Webb. Justin Barcia finished third, 22 seconds behind. With his first victory, Plessinger also took the lead in the standings in San Diego.

Jett Lawrence (Honda) started in San Diego with a handicap, because on press day, the Friday before the race, he did not get a jump combination right, hit the opposite slope on landing and was catapulted off his bike. In the final in San Diego, he finished in the top 5 after the crash and then tangled with Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) in the final. After the race, Anderson complained to the Australian about his actions. Jett Lawrence finished the race in P5, Anderson in Trang 5.

Chase Sexton(KTM), who had arrived as championship leader, finished the race in P8 after his crash on the first lap and thus lost the championship lead to his team-mate Plessinger, who will line up at the next race in Anaheim with the championship leader's 'redplate'.

Third in the standings after 3 completed rounds is Jett Lawrence (Honda) with a gap of 4 points. Ken Roczen is 18 points behind in 8th place in the standings.

Reigning MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado (GASGAS) finished the finale in P11, Tomac came home behind Sexton in P9 and Dylan Ferrandis (Honda) once again put in a consistent performance in P6.

Supercross San Diego results:

1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

2nd Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

3rd Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

4th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

7th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

8th Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

10th Dean Wilson (GB), Husqvarna

11th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

12th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

13th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

...

19th(DNF) Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

Championship standings after round 3 of 17:

1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM), 60

2. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 59,(-1)

3rd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 56, (-4)

4th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 49, (-11)

5th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 49, (-11)

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 49, (-11)

7th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 48, (-12)

8th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 42, (-18)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 40, (-20)

10th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 35, (-25)