Jett Lawrence (Honda): Scary moment on media day

The third Supercross weekend of the new racing season in San Diego began with a scary moment for 450cc rookie Jett Lawrence and the Honda HRC squad. Lawrence, who was already riding the retro-white Honda, lost control of his bike after a slightly too short jump in a rhythm section and was thrown sideways over the handlebars as a result.

Relatively close behind Lawrence - who was lucky - was the Spaniard Jorge Prado (Red Bull-KTM), who was watching the Australian's tracks and lines. Prado was able to stop his bike in time after landing and then immediately turned backwards with hand signals to warn the following riders.

Lawrence dominated the opening meeting in Anaheim 1 and won his first 450cc Main Event. The 20-year-old Australian only finished 9th in the mud of San Francisco after several slips, allowing KTM newcomer Chase Sexton to take the lead in the standings. By the way: the evening in San Diego could also turn into another mud battle.

The media day in the US Supercross always takes place on Friday in the respective stadiums. The riders and officials from the top teams are available there for interviews and also complete a few laps of the track. On this occasion, accredited photographers also have the opportunity to submit special photo requests.