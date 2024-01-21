Aaron Plessinger: KTM victory after manoeuvre against Roczen
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
KTM has made a perfect start to the season in the US Supercross series. After the debut victory of new acquisition Chase Sexton in San Francisco, his team-mate Aaron Plessinger followed suit in San Diego. The 27-year-old from Ohio manoeuvred his KTM best through the mud and through the field of riders to be lapped in the final.
"Man, San Diego! It was a good race," cheered Plessinger. "I was able to take the lead towards the middle of the race, rode clean, stayed on the bike and took the win."
However: Plessinger overtook Ken Roczen (Suzuki) with a hard manoeuvre to take the lead.
It was Plessinger's first final victory in the 450 class: "In addition to all this, we've now also taken the red plate and I'm going to the next event as the leader, which is great for me. We had a great off-season in preparation. The team did a great job. Places 4, 5 and 1 mean the best start to the season for me so far."
After three events, two KTM riders, Plessinger and Sexton, lead the standings, but the field is very close together due to the sometimes chaotic races.
By the way: KTM icon Heinz Kinigadner (63) had visited the aces with race director Pit Beirer (51) in the USA in the days leading up to the event. However, the Tyrolean did not witness the Plessinger triumph on site: He had already travelled beforehand and watched the downhill skiing spectacle in Kitzbühel with his son Hannes on Saturday.
Supercross San Diego results:
1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM
2nd Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha
3rd Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS
4th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda
5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki
6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda
7th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda
8th Chase Sexton (USA), KTM
9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha
10th Dean Wilson (GB), Husqvarna
11th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS
12th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki
13th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki
...
19th (DNF) Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna
Championship standings after round 3 of 17:
1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM), 60
2. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 59, (-1)
3rd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 56, (-4)
4th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 49, (-11)
5th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 49, (-11)
6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 49, (-11)
7th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 48, (-12)
8th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 42, (-18)
9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 40, (-20)
10th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 35, (-25)