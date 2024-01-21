Aaron Plessinger: KTM victory after manoeuvre against Roczen

Red Bull KTM ace Aaron Plessinger secured the next victory of the day for the orange team from Mattighofen at the US Supercross Championship in San Diego on Saturday - and thus took the overall lead.

KTM has made a perfect start to the season in the US Supercross series. After the debut victory of new acquisition Chase Sexton in San Francisco, his team-mate Aaron Plessinger followed suit in San Diego. The 27-year-old from Ohio manoeuvred his KTM best through the mud and through the field of riders to be lapped in the final.

"Man, San Diego! It was a good race," cheered Plessinger. "I was able to take the lead towards the middle of the race, rode clean, stayed on the bike and took the win."



However: Plessinger overtook Ken Roczen (Suzuki) with a hard manoeuvre to take the lead.

It was Plessinger's first final victory in the 450 class: "In addition to all this, we've now also taken the red plate and I'm going to the next event as the leader, which is great for me. We had a great off-season in preparation. The team did a great job. Places 4, 5 and 1 mean the best start to the season for me so far."

After three events, two KTM riders, Plessinger and Sexton, lead the standings, but the field is very close together due to the sometimes chaotic races.

By the way: KTM icon Heinz Kinigadner (63) had visited the aces with race director Pit Beirer (51) in the USA in the days leading up to the event. However, the Tyrolean did not witness the Plessinger triumph on site: He had already travelled beforehand and watched the downhill skiing spectacle in Kitzbühel with his son Hannes on Saturday.

Supercross San Diego results:

1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

2nd Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

3rd Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

4th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

7th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

8th Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

10th Dean Wilson (GB), Husqvarna

11th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

12th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

13th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

...

19th (DNF) Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

Championship standings after round 3 of 17:

1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM), 60

2. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 59, (-1)

3rd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 56, (-4)

4th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 49, (-11)

5th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 49, (-11)

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 49, (-11)

7th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 48, (-12)

8th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 42, (-18)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 40, (-20)

10th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 35, (-25)