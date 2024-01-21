Jett Lawrence (HRC) apologises to Anderson

After the scuffle between Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) and Jett Lawrence (Honda), the Australian apologised to the Kawasaki factory rider, although Anderson had started the scuffle.

In the 450 final in San Diego, Jett Lawrence (Honda) felt held up by Jason Anderson (Kawasaki). Jett Lawrence did not have a good start and only came out of the first lap in P14. Anderson had a better start in P6 and was in P4 halfway through the race. Jett Lawrence fought his way forward and was right behind Anderson in P5 halfway through the race. Anderson was able to keep Lawrence behind him for 7 laps. Lawrence attacked several times and drove against the American's rear wheel in the deep ruts. On lap 19 of 22, Jett finally got the better of Anderson with a hard block pass.

In this phase of the race, however, Anderson obviously held off several following riders. Ken Roczen, who had dropped back a lap after his crash and pit stop, was also lurking behind Jason and Jett. After Jett had also overtaken the Kawasaki works rider, Roczen was also able to take advantage of the situation, allowing him to pass Anderson and 'lap back'.

It felt like Anderson had been overtaken by two riders in this situation. He was furious about this and took on Jett Lawrence in the finish area. But Roczen 's lap back did not play a role in Anderson'sresult. He crossed the finish line behind Jett in P5. There was a heated scrap between Anderson and Jett Lawrence in the finish area.

Jett 's pass was hard, but not unsportsmanlike. Nevertheless, Jett Lawrence apologised on social media after the race.

"Tonight I let my emotions get the best of me," he explained. "I let myself go in the heat of the moment. I will learn from this and apologise to Jason Anderson. Sorry mate."

One thing is clear: the apology did not refer to the overtaking manoeuvre, but to the events after the race. That should put the matter to bed.

Supercross San Diego result:

1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

2nd Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

3rd Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

4th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

7th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

8th Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

10th Dean Wilson (GB), Husqvarna

11th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

12th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

13th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

Championship standings after round 3 of 17:

1. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM), 60

2. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 59,(-1)

3rd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 56, (-4)

4th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 49, (-11)

5th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 49, (-11)

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 49, (-11)

7th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 48, (-12)

8th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 42, (-18)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 40, (-20)

10th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 35, (-25)