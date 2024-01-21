Jorge Prado (GASGAS/P11) extends US adventure

After 3 rounds of the US Supercross Championships, MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado wanted to return to Europe, but after two muddy races in a row, the Spaniard has now decided to extend his stay.

The original plan was for GASGAS works rider Jorge Prado to return to Europe after the third round of the US Supercross Championships. However, after the opening round in Anaheim on 6 January, there were two consecutive mud races in San Francisco and San Diego. The Supercross experience in the mud was therefore not very representative for Prado.

Now that the cold front is slowly moving out of California, normal temperatures of around 20 degrees are forecast again for the coming weekend in Anaheim 2. This is reason enough for Prado to extend his stay in the US by a week and another event. The MXGP champion will therefore be back at the starting gate next weekend at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

After P6 in the pre-race in San Diego, the Spanish lightning starter did not get off to a good start in the final and only came out of the first lap in midfield. "I got out of the starting gate well, but then I had too much wheelspin and too little traction," explained the Spaniard. "I dropped back to the back of the field and the first few laps weren't particularly good either. I was a bit confused by the many blue flags on the track and let drivers past who were behind me. That was a shame, but it is what it is."

Prado finished in 11th place and ranks 10th in the championship after 3 events. The fourth round of the US Supercross Championships will be held in Triple Crown format. "I want to take at least one holeshot there," says the Spaniard. "Then I can also enjoy the race."

Supercross San Diego result:

1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

2nd Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

3rd Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

4th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

7th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

8th Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

10th Dean Wilson (GB), Husqvarna

11th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

Championship standings after round 3 of 17:

1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM), 60

2nd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 59,(-1)

3rd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 56, (-4)

4th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 49, (-11)

5th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 49, (-11)

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 49, (-11)

7th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 48, (-12)

8th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 42, (-18)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 40, (-20)

10th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 35, (-25)