Justin Barcia (GASGAS): On the podium at last

After health problems a week ago, GASGAS works driver Justin Barcia was able to attack again in San Diego and finished on the podium for the first time this year.

Just a week ago in San Francisco, GASGAS works driver Justin Barcia was struggling with serious health problems. He wasn't even able to qualify directly for the final a week ago and had to go into the qualifying heat, where he just managed to reach the final in P4. However, nothing worked there and Barcia had to settle for P17, two laps down.

This weekend in San Diego, Barcia had recovered and was able to attack. The conditions were muddy again, but not quite as extreme as in San Francisco. After P12 in the combined qualifying session, he qualified directly for the final in P4 in the heat race.

"We only had two practice sessions today because of the rain," explained Barcia. "That's why I wasn't where I actually wanted to be. I just tried to keep a cool head in the pre-race and finished the race with a solid result in P4. It was clear from the weather situation that the final would be very tough. The track was pretty destroyed. I had a good start and began the race in second place behind Aaron Plessinger. Then I made a mistake: I missed a triple jump, so Cooper Webb got past me. After that I tried to finish in third place. After last week's disaster and knowing that my health is almost back to 100 per cent, I'm happy with today's result."

Barcia improved from P12 to 9th in the championship standings after 3 races.

Supercross San Diego result:

1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

2nd Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

3rd Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

4th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

Championship standings after round 3 of 17:

1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM), 60

2nd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 59,(-1)

3rd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 56, (-4)

4th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 49, (-11)

5th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 49, (-11)

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 49, (-11)

7th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 48, (-12)

8th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 42, (-18)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 40, (-20)

10th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 35, (-25)