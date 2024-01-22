Ken Roczen (Suzuki) explains his San Diego mishap

German HEP Suzuki rider Ken Roczen led the San Diego final for 7 laps before crashing and having to head for the pit lane with a bent bike. Nevertheless, the German remains confident.

For the second time in a row, German HEP Progressive Suzuki rider Ken Roczen missed out on a possible victory. In the 3rd round of the US Supercross Championships, he took the lead in difficult and muddy conditions at San Diego 's Snapdragon Stadium and controlled the race from the front for 7 laps. When the eventual winner Aaron Plessinger came close to the German, Roczen stumbled and crashed. Fortunately, he was uninjured, but lost a lot of time. He first had to kick-start the bike, which had overheated due to the mud pack. "Everything was going well until I lost my balance slightly. My footpeg got stuck in a deep rut and I was catapulted off the bike," explained Roczen.

With a bent front end, Roczen headed for the pit lane, where his mechanic tried to fix what could be fixed. "My front end was so twisted that I barely made it back to the mechanic's area for a pit stop. And then I even stalled the bike again on the way."

Roczen lost more time in the pits, so that he was lapped and could only do damage limitation afterwards. He continued to ride and ultimately finished in P12. "I'm keeping my head up," said the Suzuki rider optimistically. "I'm riding well, my starts are good and I'm really having fun on my bike. These things are part of racing."

After 3 of 17 rounds, Roczen is in 8th place in the championship, 18 points behind the leader. In the end, Roczen congratulated Aaron Plessinger on his first victory: "If there's one rider who deserves this win, it's Aaron. I'm really happy for you, cowboy!

Supercross San Diego result:

1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

2nd Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

3rd Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

4th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

7th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

8th Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

9th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

10th Dean Wilson (GB), Husqvarna

11th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

12th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

13th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

Championship standings after round 3 of 17:

1. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM), 60

2. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 59,(-1)

3rd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 56, (-4)

4th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 49, (-11)

5th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 49, (-11)

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 49, (-11)

7th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 48, (-12)

8th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 42, (-18)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 40, (-20)

10th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 35, (-25)