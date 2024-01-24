Eli Tomac (Yamaha): Mixed start in pink

While KTM can already celebrate season victories in US Supercross, Yamaha star Eli Tomac is still struggling with bad luck in the early stages of the new Supercross season.

The scenes have been similar on several occasions so far. At the season opener at Anaheim I, Yamaha ace Eli Tomac (31) was involved in some turbulence at the start and had to catch up from far behind. In San Francisco and also in San Diego, the finale was a muddy battle in which the multi-champion Tomac had to fight hard and again experienced incidents.

In San Francisco, the family man finished P2 behind Red Bull KTM newcomer Chase Sexton. Last Saturday in San Diego, Tomac then had to roll up the field from lap 2 after a good start due to a collision with a stalled engine. In the end, it was enough for "ET" to finish 9th behind Sexton.

Wild scenes

Tomac's Yamaha team-mate Cooper Webb finished second on the podium in San Diego. Tomac took a hit on the front wheel in the first rhythm section right after the start and then lost his balance and a few positions. Later - after the collision with Christian Craig (Husqvarna) - Tomac even had to bend the clutch lever before he could start the engine and continue riding.

Even though the previous weekend in San Francisco was very positive on balance, Tomac has a lot to say about it. "San Francisco was one of the toughest mud races I've ever ridden," says the tough veteran, who rode a retro Yamaha YZF in white and a little pink. "Some of the ruts were so deep that you could get stuck in them if you chose the wrong line. I'm happy for the crew - they've done a very good job over the last two weekends to get the bike running well."