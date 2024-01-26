Jason Anderson (Kawa): Strong reaction to Lawrence

The controversy between Jason Anderson and Honda's young star Jett Lawrence continues to boil over. Both brawlers have now been fined. The latest chapter: Anderson's personal attacks on Lawrence.

After crossing the finish line at the Supercross final race in San Diego, there was an incident between the Australian Honda youngster Jett Lawrence (20) and Kawasaki rookie Jason "el hombre" Anderson. It was incredibly difficult to overtake riders on the track.Lawrence had subsequently complained about Anderson's defensive riding style, as he allegedly deliberately crossed lines to hold Lawrence up (SPEEDWEEK reported: Jett Lawrence (HRC) apologises to Anderson).

The duel for fourth place on the deep track in San Diego went on for several laps and when Lawrence finally passed Anderson, he made a gesture to the rear in Anderson's direction.Lawrence lost a lot of time behind Anderson beforehand, confronted him after crossing the finish line and berated him for his riding style. Both protagonists even got violent for a short time. Both riders have since been fined 1,000 dollars by the AMA.

Further details of the incident have now emerged from Jason Anderson's initial statements: Honda people allegedly marched into the Kawasaki tent immediately after the race to put things into perspective. Anderson's father also spoke up and Jett's agent later apologised to Anderson by phone - and also announced the apology via social media. HRC people had also contacted Anderson with text messages.

Hick-up

Lawrence had indeed later apologised via social media, saying he had learned from the incident and even announced that he would pay Anderson's fine. Anderson did not comment until the middle of the week. "Jett wiped me in the face after he overtook me. He then shouted in my face, I shouted at him too...", Anderson explains and then reports on the various apologies from the Honda camp. Then Anderson continues: "But I haven't heard anything from Jett yet, there's been complete silence from the guy who several people have apologised for."

The fact is: Lawrence has long been considered "everybody's darling" in the USA and has enjoyed a meteoric rise. The generational difference can also be heard in the comments made by Anderson, the father of the family, towards Lawrence: "I didn't really take it personally. We were cool and it all seemed over really - it wasn't too big a deal." Anderson then cautions: "We live in a time where kids are getting behind the media mop-up crew. People also often don't stick to the truth or take responsibility for themselves."

Anderson then also warns: "I fully admit that I'm often a dickhead - but you can bet your arse I'll continue to be a dickhead to you if I feel that way!"

Also responding to speculation that Lawrence could break US icon Jeremy McGrath 's epic Supercross record of 72 wins, Anderson said: "Jett will be great, but he'll never be the king! It's still 71 wins!"